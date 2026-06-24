Jack White's wife Olivia Jean has allegedly filed for divorce after being married to the musician for just over four years, according to a report by TMZ.

The report states that 36-year-old Jean filed the papers on June 3 in Nashville and cited "inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper." She further claimed that she is dependent on White to pay bills and thus needs financial support and to be put on his life insurance policy.

The couple separated the same day the papers were filed, according to the report. Neither party responded to TMZ's request for comment.

What Are the Divorce Laws in Tennessee?

According to Nashville Law Offices, divorces are either granted on "irreconcilable differences" or on grounds. The former is considered a "no-fault divorce" and does not need proof of grounds.

If both parties are unable to come to an agreement on the terms of the divorce, then it's considered a "fault-based divorce" and requires one of the spouses to accuse and prove the grounds for divorce beyond a reasonable doubt.

A variety of reasons are listed in the section but it's noted that "inappropriate marital conduct" is the most commonly used ground for divorce because it's vague and can cover anything that one party deems inappropriate toward the other.

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The site states, "...the literal interpretation of this ground implies that something heinous has taken place during the course of the marriage. However, simple everyday actions and inactions are enough to prove inappropriate marital conduct."

"Seemingly harmless actions which take place over longer periods of time may meet the criteria for inappropriate marital conduct, while individual vile acts which shock and dismay might alone be considered inappropriate marital conduct."

When Did Jack White and Olivia Jean Get Married?

White and Jean got married in April of 2022 after the rocker proposed onstage during his concert at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit.

He invited Jean onstage to perform a duet of “Hotel Yorba," popped the question and then Third Man Records' cofounder Ben Swank officiated a wedding ceremony for the couple onstage during the encore of the show.

See some of the shortest rock star marriages in the gallery below.