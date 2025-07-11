Paul Ledney, drummer and vocalist of New York-based black metal band Profanatica has sold a vial of his semen at the merch table during a recent shows, dropping the original price significantly.

And yes, multiple people have come forward to confirm that it is indeed real.

About Profanatica

Profanatica initially started in the early '90s as one of the few U.S.-based black metal acts at the time. The initial version of the band only lasted two years before its members (who had also been part of an early version of Incantation) splintered off into a number of different acts.

In the early 2000s, drummer and vocalist Paul Ledney started Profanatica back up with the help of some new members. They released the band's first proper full-length album, Profanatitas De Domonatia, in 2007. They've released six albums in all (including one titled Thy Kingdom Cum) and, earlier this year, issued the six-track Wreathed in Dead Angels EP.

But their latest stunt might just be what draws the most attention to Profanatica since that infamous nude band photo in the woods in the '90s.

Profanatica Selling Paul Ledney's Semen

Earlier this week, photos started to pop up on Instagram showing what was advertised as "Paul's actual cum" for $50. Next to the sign was a small vial containing the alleged bodily fluid.

The price on this unique item at the merch stand had been coming down as Profanatica's current tour continues, at one point having an asking price of $100.

The story gained some legitimacy when Claire Darling popped up in the comments to confirm that she was working the merch table and that the vial did indeed contain Ledney's semen.

"I am the merch girl, and yes, it's real, and was also my idea lmao," Darling commented on the post showing the merch table at Profanatica's show at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 9).

Additional photos on Darling's Instagram show that she is selling merch for Profanatica on the band's current run of live shows.

Darling also shared a follow-up in her Instagram Stories, saying the semen had "sold out."

"Waking up to a bunch of articles regarding cum I told the band to sell at the merch table was not on my 2025 bingo card," she shared.

Profanatica is next scheduled to play The Usual Place in Las Vegas on July 11. See all upcoming tour dates here.

