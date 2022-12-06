10 Bands Whose Drummer Is the Only Original Member Left

Believe it or not, there are several bands in rock and metal whose drummer is the only remaining original member of the band.

Sure, it doesn't occur too often in the rock world, but it does happen. And truth be told, it takes a very determined drummer to keep a band going all by themselves. It's not quite the same as guitarists who are the only original band member or bassists who are the only original band member.

Though the drummer is often seen as solely a rhythmic contributor in a group, many have no problem steering the ship overall. Talk about a musician who marches to the beat of their own drum!

Do you know any of your favorite rock or metal bands who count their percussionist as the last founding member still involved? A good handful of these groups still perform now. The list includes everything from vintage rock acts to punk heavyweights to more underground grindcore projects.

After all, non-singer lineup changes can heavily affect a band. Then again, some rock and metal bands have no original members left. Not every act keeps its original lineup intact.

Well, without further ado, keep scrolling to see a selection of rock and metal bands whose drummer is the only original member left. (Underneath, see a list of singers who are their band's only original members.)

What bands do you know with one original member left?

10 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Drummer Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except for their drummer.