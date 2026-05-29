On Thursday (May 28), Kenneth Nixon joined Loudwire Nights to dive into Framing Hanley's career and latest song, "The Reckoning," and he also had some big news to share about the band's next album.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

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"I feel like we're really just now firing on all cylinders," Nixon admitted to Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong about the two-decade journey Framing Hanley have been on.

"I think 'The Reckoning' is proof of that and this album that we've got coming up as well is even more. I'm very fortunate and it's not lost on me to still have people out there 20 years later that give a damn about what we're doing."

Fortunately for the Loudwire Nights audience, Nixon shared a bit more about the album he mentioned.

"We haven't announced this anywhere yet, so I guess this is breaking news, but we will be dropping the album toward the end of the summer," he revealed.

"The album will be called Peace In the Void. [It'll have] 11 tracks that'll come out late summer."

Nixon said fans can expect to be knocked back by the opening song, which he said provides a "very good summation" of the rest of the album.

"I've never been more proud to be a part of anything artistically," he said.

"This album would not be what it is if not for this collection of guys. This is the first full-length album that the four of us have done...and a big part of it as well is Richie Wicander, the drummer from Fire From the Gods. He's been a huge part of just putting this thing together and I think [me] rediscovering my love for music and my love for creating."

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He couldn't say enough good things about Wicander, including giving him one of the best compliments any musician could give.

"That dude's one of the greatest people that have ever become a part of my life and I can say that this album wouldn't exist if not for him."

What Else Did Framing Hanley's Kenneth Nixon Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Something he thinks is important for fans to hear: "Maybe this is me patting myself on the back a little too much, but I think there's something to be said about artists that have been doing this as long as we have that still want to show like, hey, these current sounds that you're hearing from your newer favorite bands, I'm a fan of that, too. And it kind of bleeds through into what I'm creating because naturally, I think that with any artist that's going to happen. But it's also a little cheeky, like hey, anything your favorite bands are doing, we can do better. Or not maybe better, but we can do that, too."

Growing as an artist: "We evolve as people. We evolve as a species, we're going to evolve as musicians. And I like going into a room not knowing, takin this idea that I came up with on an acoustic guitar and going into a room with the dudes and knowing this could become a completely different representation of this idea."

The band growing up in Nashville: "I would say we were fortunate to be kind of a part of when [rock] first started popping off. You've got to think, 20 years ago, you had Kings of Leon out of Nashville. You had Red out of Nashville. You had obviously Paramore out of Nashville. That's right around the time we were breaking out as well."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below or the Video at the Top of the Page

Kenneth Nixon joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, May 28; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.