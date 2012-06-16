Framing Hanley Launch Kickstarter Campaign to Fund Next Album

It's getting harder and harder to make it as a musician these days, and the guys from Framing Hanley are reaching out for some assistance as they prepare to work on their next release.

The band has launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of completing their next disc and shooting a video for the single. Singer Kenneth Nixon says, "The last thing we ever wanted to do was come to our fans and ask for assistance, but actually it's come to that point. We have a plethora of songs that we are very excited about and just need to raise the funds to go record them with the right people. Then we can release new Framing Hanley to you guys."

The group has set a $40,000 goal and at last check was just shy of the halfway mark with a full month left to go. Nixon adds, "The promotion of a new record independently will be very expensive in itself, so if we raise beyond $40K the money will still be going somewhere other than our pockets."

Framing Hanley had their biggest hit with the 2008 rocked out cover of Lil' Wayne's 'Lollipop' and also got some attention for 'Here Me Now' before they split with their record label after their 'A Promise to Burn' album.

As with most Kickstarter campaigns, the group is offering a number of incentives to get fans to donate. They include the issuing of the songs 'Flight Risk,' 'Unbreakable,' and 'Write it Down' from the upcoming release, thank you's and headshots in the CD booklets, Skype guitar lessons, signed instruments and merchandise, a custom made snare drum designed and built by drummer Chris Vest, barbecues, soundcheck parties, dinner dates, the chance to name a song, and a performance at your home. Check out Framing Hanley's Kickstarter campaign here.