Latin Soul Singer Mistakenly Claims Sleep Token Using ‘Blackface’

Latin soul singer Kali Uchis is facing some backlash after social media posts in which she alleged that Sleep Token were using "blackface" and insinuated that some shady methods were used to get them to No. 1.

The conversation evolved over her recent placement at No. 4 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. In sharing the accomplishment on her socials in since deleted posts, she managed to cover Sleep Token in the No. 1 spot with a heart graphic that obscured the band's mention or the picture that went along with it.

A second post then made note of Billboard's copy that Uchis "achieves her third Top 10-charting set with the debut of Sincerity at No. 2." Along with that acknowledgment, Uchis then posted a white heart with the commentary, "kuchis did that no payola/big commercial single/features/gimmicks required," seemingly throwing shade at some of the other acts on the list.

Uchis may have a point with gimmicks as Sleep Token have built a mystique as a masked band. The group has also made great use of social media in revealing details surrounding their new music creating a sense of anticipation around it.

But things then took a turn when fans started to comment on the singer's posts. One person noted, "Imagine being so petty that you censor the #1 band on an IG story. Sleep Token is better." Uchis responded to the comment, sharing, "To be honest, I don't feel comfortable posting of photo of someone in blackface. It really wasn't deeper than that, doll."

A second comment followed by questioning her decision to cover Sleep Token for alleged blackface while not obscuring country artist Morgan Wallen whom the commenter called out for racist behavior.

Uchis then countered, "I actually know nothing about either person. I just saw a photo that made me uncomfortable and I covered it."

Sleep Token's Ascent

Those in the rock and metal world have tracked Sleep Token's ascent as one of the buzziest bands to emerge in the 2020s.Songs from their Take Me Back to Eden album were regularly hitting Spotify's Top 50 Viral Songs Chart back in 2023, so their rising popularity is nothing new.

With their latest record, Sleep Token began teasing the possibility of new music back in February, starting with a puzzle that fans could piece together through a website. The band then launched private social media accounts where fans could either follow @featheredhost or @houseveridian.

A U.S. arena tour was announced in March, shortly followed by the arrival of the lead single "Emergence" and the reveal of the new album title Even in Arcadia.

Sleep Token continued to shroud their new music with mystique, using a metalhead weatherman to tease the release of their next single "Caramel." Then, in late April, a third single "Damocles" was issued ahead of the album's release. With the hype at its peak, Sleep Token issued Even in Arcadia on May 9 to much fanfare on social media.

According to Billboard, Sleep Token's fourth studio album, Even in Arcadia, became the chart topper for the week dated May 24 with 127,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. That made it the biggest week by units for any rock album in nearly a year, and the biggest for any hard rock album in two years. Additionally, the set’s streaming numbers were so big that it was the largest streaming week ever for a hard rock album.

Of Even in Arcadia's opening week sales, albums sales accounted for 73,500 of the final total. That was good enough for the record to also sit at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales Chart. SEA (streaming equivalent album) units comprised 53,000 of the total, while TEA (track equivalent units) made up 500 of the total.

Billboard also noted that Sleep Token is only the fourth act this year to simultaneously top the Billboard 200 Album Chart, the Top Albums Sales Chart and the Top Streaming Albums chart. The others are Lady Gaga's Mayhem, Kendrick Lamar's GNX and The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Sleep Token in 2025

As previously stated, Sleep Token have already started to lay out their 2025 touring schedule. The Rock im Park, Rock Am Ring and Download Festivals will all feature the band in June before they kick off a North American tour this September. The run starts on Sept. 16 in Duluth, Ga., and concludes on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles. At present, those are the only dates on the band's touring calendar for the year.

To see all Sleep Token tour stops and get ticketing information, be sure to check out their website. While there, you can also find links to purchase or stream the new Even in Arcadia album as well.