Here Are the Lyrics to Sleep Token’s Song ‘Damocles’
Here are the lyrics to Sleep Token's new song "Damocles" off their 2025 album Even In Arcadia.
"Damocles" is the third single to be released in advance of the May 9 release of Sleep token's highly anticipated fourth album. The song follows "Emergence" and "Caramel," offering fans a glimpse at music near the beginning, middle and end of the 10-track Even In Arcadia.
In the time between the May 2023 release of Take Me Back to Eden, Sleep Token's third LP, and this forthcoming album, the enigmatic masked band has ascended to arena headliner, even securing a coveted headlining slot at this year's Download Festival.
A North American tour will launch this September and, with the release of "Damocles," fans now have one more holdover until May 9.
Listen to "Damocles" below, read the lyrics to the song further down the page and view those North American tour dates toward the bottom.
Listen to Sleep Token's "Damocles"
Sleep Token, "Damocles" Lyrics
Read the lyrics to "Damocles" off Sleep Token's album Even In Arcadia directly below.
Well, I've been waking up under blades, blue blossom days
If only Damocles would hit me back
No alabaster carvings or faces on a farthing
Would prevent my head from fading to black
And it feels like falling into the sea
From outer space in seconds to me
And I play discordant days on repeat
Until they look like harmony
When the river runs dry and the curtain is called
How will I know if I can't see the bottom?
Come up for air and choke on it all
No one else knows that I've got a problem
What if I can't get up and stand tall?
What if the diamond days are all gone
And who will I be when thе empire falls?
Wake up alonе and I'll be forgotten
Well, I know I should be touring, I know these chords are boring
But I can't always be killing the game
No golden grand pianos or voices from the shadows will do anythin' but feel the same
And it feels like falling into the deep
From somewhere way up over the peaks
And I play discordant days on repeat
Until the tape runs out on me
When the river runs dry and the curtain is called
How will I know if I can't see the bottom?
Come up for air and choke on it all
No one else knows that I've got a problem
What if I can't get up and stand tall?
What if the diamond days are all gone
And who will I be when the empire falls?
Wake up alone and I'll be forgotten
And nobody told me I'd be begging for relief
When what is silent to you feels like it's screaming to me
Well, nobody told me I'd get tired of myself
When it all looks like heaven, but it feels like hell
When the river runs dry and the curtain is called
How will I know if I can't see the bottom?
Come up for air and choke on it all
No one else knows that I've got a problem
What if I can't get up and stand tall?
What if the diamond days are all gone
And who will I be when the empire falls?
Wake up alone and I'll be forgotten
Sleep Token, Even In Arcadia Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Look to Windward"
02. "Emergence"
03. "Past Self"
04. "Dangerous"
05. "Caramel"
06. "Even in Arcadia"
07. "Provider"
08. "Damocles"
09. "Gethsemane"
10. "Infinite Baths"
Sleep Token 2025 Tour Dates
September 16, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
September 17, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
September 19, 2025 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
September 20, 2025 – Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
September 22, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September 23, 2025 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
September 24, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 26, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
September 27, 2025 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
September 28, 2025 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
September 30, 2025 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
October 1, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
October 3, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October 5, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
October 7, 2025 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
October 8, 2025 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
October 10, 2025 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
October 11, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
*Festival
