Here are the lyrics to Sleep Token's new song "Damocles" off their 2025 album Even In Arcadia.

"Damocles" is the third single to be released in advance of the May 9 release of Sleep token's highly anticipated fourth album. The song follows "Emergence" and "Caramel," offering fans a glimpse at music near the beginning, middle and end of the 10-track Even In Arcadia.

In the time between the May 2023 release of Take Me Back to Eden, Sleep Token's third LP, and this forthcoming album, the enigmatic masked band has ascended to arena headliner, even securing a coveted headlining slot at this year's Download Festival.

A North American tour will launch this September and, with the release of "Damocles," fans now have one more holdover until May 9.

Listen to "Damocles" below, read the lyrics to the song further down the page and view those North American tour dates toward the bottom.

Listen to Sleep Token's "Damocles"

Sleep Token, "Damocles" Lyrics

Read the lyrics to "Damocles" off Sleep Token's album Even In Arcadia directly below.

Well, I've been waking up under blades, blue blossom days

If only Damocles would hit me back

No alabaster carvings or faces on a farthing

Would prevent my head from fading to black And it feels like falling into the sea

From outer space in seconds to me

And I play discordant days on repeat

Until they look like harmony When the river runs dry and the curtain is called

How will I know if I can't see the bottom?

Come up for air and choke on it all

No one else knows that I've got a problem

What if I can't get up and stand tall?

What if the diamond days are all gone

And who will I be when thе empire falls?

Wake up alonе and I'll be forgotten Well, I know I should be touring, I know these chords are boring

But I can't always be killing the game

No golden grand pianos or voices from the shadows will do anythin' but feel the same And it feels like falling into the deep

From somewhere way up over the peaks

And I play discordant days on repeat

Until the tape runs out on me When the river runs dry and the curtain is called

How will I know if I can't see the bottom?

Come up for air and choke on it all

No one else knows that I've got a problem

What if I can't get up and stand tall?

What if the diamond days are all gone

And who will I be when the empire falls?

Wake up alone and I'll be forgotten And nobody told me I'd be begging for relief

When what is silent to you feels like it's screaming to me

Well, nobody told me I'd get tired of myself

When it all looks like heaven, but it feels like hell When the river runs dry and the curtain is called

How will I know if I can't see the bottom?

Come up for air and choke on it all

No one else knows that I've got a problem

What if I can't get up and stand tall?

What if the diamond days are all gone

And who will I be when the empire falls?

Wake up alone and I'll be forgotten

via Genius

READ MORE: Here Are the Lyrics to Sleep Token's Song 'Caramel'

Sleep Token, Even In Arcadia Album Art + Track Listing

sleep token even in arcadia album cover RCA loading...

01. "Look to Windward"

02. "Emergence"

03. "Past Self"

04. "Dangerous"

05. "Caramel"

06. "Even in Arcadia"

07. "Provider"

08. "Damocles"

09. "Gethsemane"

10. "Infinite Baths"

READ MORE: Here Are the Lyrics to Sleep Token's Song 'Emergence'

Sleep Token 2025 Tour Dates

September 16, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

September 17, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

September 19, 2025 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

September 20, 2025 – Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

September 22, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September 23, 2025 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

September 24, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 26, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

September 27, 2025 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

September 28, 2025 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

September 30, 2025 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 1, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

October 3, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October 5, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

October 7, 2025 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

October 8, 2025 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

October 10, 2025 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

October 11, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

*Festival