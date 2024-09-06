Co-Founder Quits Death Metal Band Mid-Tour, Group Comments

Vitriol are looking a little different than they did at the beginning of their tour, currently working as a two-piece after the exit of founding bassist and co-vocalist Adam Roethlisberger.

The group, who earlier in the year had been a four-piece, has apparently shed half their ranks with guitarist Daniel Martinez exiting the band as well. That leaves guitarist-vocalist Kyle Rasmussen and drummer Matt Kilner to carry on as the group currently has dates booked through Sept. 30 in Pensacola, Florida.

Rasmussen addressed the band's fans in an Instagram video with Kilner. In it, he confirmed that the switch had taken place after their Aug. 25 show in Portland, Oregon and would continue to do so through the current run.

What Vitriol Had to Say About Adam Roethlisberger's Exit

Filmed during a stop at Cave-In-Rock, Illinois on Thursday (Sept. 5), Rassmussen explained in the video, "After our Portland show on this tour, my long-term Vitriol partner Adam, co-vocalist and bass player, decided to call it a day on the band."

"I'm sure many of you want to know why," he continued. "There are many reasons. It was a very, very turbulent beginning to tour, financially, mentally, everything. When you've been working with someone for 12 years, things happen. We've had interpersonal pressure for a while now. It is what it is. There are a lot of reasons. He has our love and we're very sad that he's gone."

"But Matt and I are keeping this train a rolling," Rassmussen assured. "We'll be finishing this tour as a two-piece. Come on and check it out. Best case scenario - you're surprised. Worst case scenario - take videos and talk shit about us on the internet."

In a statement accompanying the video, the band wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the departure of founding member, bassist, and co-vocalist, Adam Roethlisberger. After a very rocky start to the tour, Adam felt it was the time to call it a day. It was the straw upon the camel's back of a long and difficult working relationship with myself (Kyle). I can be a difficult person to work with. Adam has our love and best wishes in whatever he pursues next."

Rassmussen concluded, "Matt and I will continue as a two-piece for the foreseeable future. Thank you to everyone who has shared their support and enthusiasm over these last several shows. To the rest of you, we hope to see you out there."

Vitriol have been playing shows in support of their Suffer & Become album. Their current tour has Goatwhore in the headline spot, with Necrofier on board as the other support band. Remaining dates can be seen below.

Vitriol With Goatwhore and Necrofier Tour Dates

Sept. 6 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabe's

Sept. 7 - St Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

Sept. 8 - Cudahy, Wis. @ X-Ray Arcade

Sept. 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle Brewing

Sept. 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace Of Cups

Sept. 11 - Cleveland, Ohio @ No Class

Sept. 12 - Toledo, Ohio @ Frankie's Inner City

Sept. 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit Hall

Sept. 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Pyramid Scheme

Sept. 15 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

Sept. 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace

Sept. 18 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

Sept. 19 - Montreal, Quebec @ Piranha Bar

Sept. 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Middle East Club

Sept. 21 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Song and Dance

Sept. 22 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Metal Injection Festival

Sept. 23 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedrafts

Sept. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery

Sept. 25 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506

Sept. 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit

Sept. 28 - Miami, Fla. @ Gramps

Sept. 29 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jack Rabbits

Sept. 30 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Handlebar