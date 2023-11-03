18 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 18 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

NEW ROCK + METAL ALBUMS ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK

Bad Suns, Infinite Joy

Genre: indie rock

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Codeseven, Go Let It In

Genre: alternative rock

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

Cognizance, Phantazein

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Jan. 26

Pre-order here.

Délétère, Songe d’une Nuit Souillée

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Nov. 23

Pre-order here.

No new song available.

Exocrine, Legend

Genre: technical death metal

Release Date: Jan. 26

Pre-order here.

Gridfailure, Shards of Wire EP

Genre: dark ambient

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Kid Kapichi, There Goes the Neighborhood

Genre: power-punk

Release Date: March 15, 2024

Pre-order here.

Misc., A Very Metal Christmas I & II

*features a number of guest stars, including Tim "Ripper" Owens, Bumblefoot, David Ellefson, Glenn Hughes, Marty Friedman and more

Genre: metal Christmas covers

Release Date: Out now!

Order here.

Mother Mother, Grief Chapter

Genre: alternative/indie rock

Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024

Pre-order here.

New Model Army, Unbroken

Genre: punk

Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024

Pre-order here.

Sombre Héritage, Inter Duo Mundi

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Nov. 23

Pre-order here.

Strigampire, All to Dominate

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Dec. 15

Pre-order here.

Sum 41, Heaven :x: Hell

Genre: pop-punk

Release Date: spring 2024 (TBD)

No pre-order available.

Swansong, Awakening

Genre: melodic death metal

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

Tarja, Dark Christmas

Genre: symphonic metal

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Vitriol, Suffer & Become

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024

Pre-order here.

Per Wiberg, The Serpent's Here

Genre: prog rock/experimental

Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024

Pre-order here.

Winterhorde, Neptunian

Genre: progressive extreme metal

Release Date: Dec. 8

Pre-order here.

Wrath of Logarius, Necrotic Assimilation EP

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Dec. 8

Pre-order here.