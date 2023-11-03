18 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 18 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
NEW ROCK + METAL ALBUMS ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK
Bad Suns, Infinite Joy
Genre: indie rock
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Codeseven, Go Let It In
Genre: alternative rock
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
Cognizance, Phantazein
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Jan. 26
Pre-order here.
Délétère, Songe d’une Nuit Souillée
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Nov. 23
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Exocrine, Legend
Genre: technical death metal
Release Date: Jan. 26
Pre-order here.
Gridfailure, Shards of Wire EP
Genre: dark ambient
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Kid Kapichi, There Goes the Neighborhood
Genre: power-punk
Release Date: March 15, 2024
Pre-order here.
Misc., A Very Metal Christmas I & II
*features a number of guest stars, including Tim "Ripper" Owens, Bumblefoot, David Ellefson, Glenn Hughes, Marty Friedman and more
Genre: metal Christmas covers
Release Date: Out now!
Order here.
Mother Mother, Grief Chapter
Genre: alternative/indie rock
Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024
Pre-order here.
New Model Army, Unbroken
Genre: punk
Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024
Pre-order here.
Sombre Héritage, Inter Duo Mundi
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Nov. 23
Pre-order here.
Strigampire, All to Dominate
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Dec. 15
Pre-order here.
Sum 41, Heaven :x: Hell
Genre: pop-punk
Release Date: spring 2024 (TBD)
No pre-order available.
Swansong, Awakening
Genre: melodic death metal
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
Tarja, Dark Christmas
Genre: symphonic metal
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Vitriol, Suffer & Become
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024
Pre-order here.
Per Wiberg, The Serpent's Here
Genre: prog rock/experimental
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024
Pre-order here.
Winterhorde, Neptunian
Genre: progressive extreme metal
Release Date: Dec. 8
Pre-order here.
Wrath of Logarius, Necrotic Assimilation EP
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Dec. 8
Pre-order here.
