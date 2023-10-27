19 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 19 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
READ MORE: 2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
Follow Loudwire's playlists for 2023's Best Rock Songs and 2023's Best Metal Songs.
Almost Dead, Destruction Is All We Know
Genre: Hardcore / Thrash / Groove Metal
Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024
Pre-Order Coming Soon.
Autumns Eyes, Grimoire of Oak and Shadow
Genre: gothic metal
Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024
Pre-order here.
The Breathing Process, Todeskrone
Genre: Extreme Metal
Release Date: Nov. 24, 2023
Pre-order here.
Children of Bodom, A Chapter Called Children of Bodom (Final Show in Helsinki Ice Hall 2019)
Genre: Melodic Death Metal
Release Date: Dec. 15, 2023
Pre-order here.
Dominum, Hey Living People
Genre: Power Metal
Release Date: Dec. 29
Pre-order here.
Exit Eden, Femme Fatales
Genre: symphonic metal
Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024
Pre-order here.
Extortionist, Devoid EP
Genre: deathcore
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
Ginnungagap, Heliacal Arising
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Dec. 8
Pre-order here.
Glitterer, Rationale
Genre: alt-rock
Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024
Pre-order here.
Job for a Cowboy, Moon Healer
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024
Pre-order here.
Lucifer, Lucifer V
Genre: Doom metal
Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024
Pre-order here:
Mike Mangini, Invisible Signs
Genre: Progressive Metal
Release Date: Nov. 11, 2023.
Pre-order here:
Neal Morse, The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two
Genre: Prog rock
Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024
Pre-order here.
Profiler, A Digital Nowhere
Genre: Alternative Metal.
Release Date: Feb. 16, 2023
Pre-order here.
The Requiem, A Cure to Poison the World
Genre: Alt-rock / emo
Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024
Pre-order here.
Skeletal Remains, Fragments of the Ageless
Genre: Death Metal
Release Date: March 8, 2024
Pre-order here.
Swansong, Awakening
Genre: Melodic Death Metal
Release Date: Dec. 1, 2023
Pre-order here.
Vemod, The Deepening
Genre: darkgaze
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
Chelsea Wolfe, She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She
Genre: experimental/noise
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024
Pre-order here.
Every Thrash Metal 'Big 4' Album Ranked
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff