19 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 19 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Almost Dead, Destruction Is All We Know

Genre: Hardcore / Thrash / Groove Metal

Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024

Pre-Order Coming Soon.

Autumns Eyes, Grimoire of Oak and Shadow

Genre: gothic metal

Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024

Pre-order here.

The Breathing Process, Todeskrone

Genre: Extreme Metal

Release Date: Nov. 24, 2023

Pre-order here.

Children of Bodom, A Chapter Called Children of Bodom (Final Show in Helsinki Ice Hall 2019)

Genre: Melodic Death Metal

Release Date: Dec. 15, 2023

Pre-order here.

Dominum, Hey Living People

Genre: Power Metal

Release Date: Dec. 29

Pre-order here.

Exit Eden, Femme Fatales

Genre: symphonic metal

Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024

Pre-order here.

Extortionist, Devoid EP

Genre: deathcore

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

Ginnungagap, Heliacal Arising

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Dec. 8

Pre-order here.

Glitterer, Rationale

Genre: alt-rock

Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024

Pre-order here.

Job for a Cowboy, Moon Healer

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024

Pre-order here.

Lucifer, Lucifer V

Genre: Doom metal

Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024

Pre-order here:

Mike Mangini, Invisible Signs

Genre: Progressive Metal

Release Date: Nov. 11, 2023.

Pre-order here:

Neal Morse, The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two

Genre: Prog rock

Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024

Pre-order here.

Profiler, A Digital Nowhere

Genre: Alternative Metal.

Release Date: Feb. 16, 2023

Pre-order here.

The Requiem, A Cure to Poison the World

Genre: Alt-rock / emo

Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024

Pre-order here.

Skeletal Remains, Fragments of the Ageless

Genre: Death Metal

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Pre-order here.

Swansong, Awakening

Genre: Melodic Death Metal

Release Date: Dec. 1, 2023

Pre-order here.

Vemod, The Deepening

Genre: darkgaze

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.

Chelsea Wolfe, She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She

Genre: experimental/noise

Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024

Pre-order here.