During The Pit on Friday's Loudwire Nights (Feb. 16), Job For a Cowboy vocalist Jonny Davy joined host Chuck Armstrong to celebrate the upcoming release of the band's latest album, Moon Healer.

"There was a lot of questioning as to whether or not this would ever happen again," Davy admitted about the new Job For a Cowboy release.

"I am very happy and stoked that the stars aligned between all of us and we could finally put out another record ... People still seem to be interested — if I were to tell myself that when I was 15 years old at the inception of the band, it would be hard to imagine."

Moon Healer marks Job For a Cowboy's first album since 2014's Sun Eater and Davy is happy the band never officially went on a hiatus.

"We never announced a breakup. We never said, 'Hey, Job For a Cowboy is officially done.' We said, 'Hey, let's just leave the door cracked open, just in case. And I'm glad we did.'"

While some bands might find it difficult to regroup after 10 years to create new music, Davy said he and his bandmates always had the "itch."

"It's just hard to let it completely go away," he said. "When we were touring, it was relentless. It was nonstop. With the writing, that's something we enjoyed probably more than anything, so we had a lot of fun just getting back together, collaborating."

What Else Did Job For a Cowboy's Jonny Davy Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he is unsure about making Job For a Cowboy his 100-percent focus: "I'm torn on that. I think about it all the time ... We have so many other things going on in our lives, in the background, so it just takes a while for us to all get on the same page."

What it was like getting back in the studio with his bandmates: "It was like riding a bike, man."

How drummer Navene Koperweis has fit in with the band: "Navene and I personally go very far back ... I think he's an extremely underrated drummer. I think he's one of the most impressive drummers, not just in death metal, but as a whole."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Jonny Davy joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, Feb. 16; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand. Stream songs from Moon Healer at this location.

