Job for a Cowboy Teasing Musical Return

Could we be seeing the return of Job for a Cowboy soon? That appears to be what the band is intimating via their latest social post which features footage from the movie Mortal Combat with the character in the clip declaring, "It has begun."

Rumors of Job for a Cowboy's return started circulating last summer, but they've picked up strength in recent days. The social post in question was the first entry on the band's Twitter account since 2014. 2014 was also the year the band's last album, Sun Eater, was released.

In addition, producer Jason Suecof shared an Instagram post stating, "@jonnykdavy just sang me the whole new album - it’s gonna be siq !!!!," including a hashtag for Job for a Cowboy and their label Metal Blade with the message.

The death metal outfit has released four albums, all through Metal Blade, starting with 2007's Genesis. Stay tuned to see what's coming from the band.