Job for a Cowboy rose from the Sonoran Desert to become a commanding force in death metal over four brutal albums for Metal Blade Records. But they hadn't released anything since 2014's Sun Eater, which is why it seemed like such a big deal last month when the band teased a return to music.

Now, it appears the whispers of Job for a Cowboy's return are confirmed. During a recent interview, a producer who was supposed to be working with the Arizona-based band on new music let the plan slip.

It all went down on The Ex-Man With Doc Coyle, the podcast of the Bad Wolves guitarist and former God Forbid member of the same name. During last week's episode — which one can listen to below — producer Jason Suecof reveals that he was due to be in the studio with Job for a Cowboy right around this time.

"Oh man, I am working on a little Necro pre-pro[duction]," Suecof responds at around the 15:30 mark. "Supposed to be recording Job for a Cowboy right now, but, you know, the apocalypse and all."

The producer's replay came when Coyle asked what Suecof had been up to recently. Alas, it sounds like the coronavirus has curbed Job for a Cowboy's long-awaited recording plans — at least for the time being.

The band's seeming reactivation came late last month when Job for a Cowboy posted a clip from 1995's Mortal Kombat on social media. "It has begun" is the proclamation heard by the character in the video.

Before that, Suecof shared an Instagram post saying, "@jonnykdavy just sang me the whole new album - it's gonna be siq !!!!" The producer included a hashtag for Job for a Cowboy and their label in the message.

Producer Jason Suecof on The Ex-Man With Doc Coyle - June 29, 2020