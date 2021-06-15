10 of the Most Violent and Gory Rock + Metal Music Videos

Music videos have long been a superb way for musicians to enhance the meaning, publicity and appeal of their work. Offering boundlessly creative ways to represent a composition visually, they can even kick off the careers of countless up-and-coming actors and filmmakers.

Obviously, the art form doesn’t always revolve around sunshine and rainbows; on the contrary, plenty of music videos – particularly in the realm of rock and metal – are sadistically violent and ridiculously gory.

Case in point: the following 10 picks, each of which is delightfully disturbing enough to rival the most gruesome works by today’s most depraved horror directors.

