Chaney Crabb joined Chuck Armstrong on Friday's edition of Loudwire Nights (Feb. 4). In addition to letting fans know they can expect new music from Entheos this year, she dove into what it's been like being a female vocalist in metal.

"I've never thought of it," she admitted. "I've been very lucky since the beginning, playing in bands when I was 13 years old. I was never 'that girl who does vocals' ... All of my friends in the local scene [in Des Moines], they treated me the same."

She emphasized to the Loudwire Nights audience that she never felt any type of division in music based on her gender.

"I'd watch women like Karyn Crisis or Laura Nickel just dominate stages and not be treated differently. They inspired me. They inspired the hell out of me."

When Chuck told Crabb there's no doubt that she, too, is inspiring young men and women out there with her energetic, one-of-a-kind vocal style, she was left a bit speechless.

"Well, thank you. That means a lot."

What Else Did Entheos' Chaney Crabb Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it's been like watching Entheos' fanbase grow thanks to social media outlets like Instagram and TikTok: "I've been downtown on Broadway [in Nashville] and people have stopped me — complete non-metal people — and have been like, 'You're that girl from TikTok who does the screaming videos, right?'"

What fans can expect from Entheos in 2024 following their latest album, Time Will Take Us All: "We tracked an EP last summer and we're going to be rolling it out all year."

Why Nashville's metal scene is impressive: "It's getting bigger by the day."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Chaney Crabb joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, Feb. 2

