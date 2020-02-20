Allegaeon Book Spring Tour With Fallujah, Entheos + Etherius

Prepare yourselves for a tech-death extravaganza that will make you insecure about your guitar chops as Allegaeon are set to embark on a headlining U.S. tour with Fallujah, Entheos and Etherius this spring.

The "Terrestrial Takeover Tour" will make 20 stops between April 9 and 29 with just one day off scheduled throughout the whole trek.

Allegaeon will be touting their latest record, 2019's Apoptosis, while Fallujah have a 2019 record, Undying Light, under their belts as well. For Entheos, their latest is 2017's Dark Future and newbies Etherius, an instrumental prog group, have only released the 2018 EP Thread of Life.

"We are very happy to announce 'The Terrestrial Takeover Tour 2020' - a U.S. headliner with support from our amazing friends in Fallujah, Entheos, and Etherius," began Allegaeon in a statement.

"This lineup is such a total powerhouse of melodic and progressive death metal - we could not possibly be more excited to be taking this beast on the road. Having toured with both Fallujah and Entheos in the past, we know first-hand how fantastic these bands are in a live setting and cannot wait to see them bring it every night as they always do," they continued, adding, "Intimate shows, top-tier production, and an absolutely stacked line up...Tickets for this are going to go fast, so make sure to grab yours while they're still available. We look so forward to seeing all of our incredible fans back out on the road for the first time since last autumn - see you there."

See the complete list of stops below.

Allegaeon, Fallujah, Entheos + Etherius Tour Dates

Metal Blade

Apr. 09 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater

Apr. 10 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's Live Music

Apr. 11 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabes

Apr. 12 - Chicago, Ill. Reggies

Apr. 13 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

Apr. 14 - Lakewood, Ohio @ Phantasy Concert Club

Apr. 15 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Apr. 16 - Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy

Apr. 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland

Apr. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Voltage Lounge

Apr. 19 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Motlight

Apr. 21 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Tomcats West

Apr. 22 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live!

Apr. 23 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Apr. 24 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red

Apr. 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dive Bar

Apr. 26 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky-A-Go-Go

Apr. 27 - Oakland, Calif. @ Metro Opera House

Apr. 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Star Lounge

Apr. 29 - Seattle, Wash. @ Club Sur