Rivers of Nihil Book Spring 2022 U.S. Headlining Tour With Fallujah + More

Rivers of Nihil will get to work supporting their latest album, The Work, this spring. The band has announced a spring headline tour that will include support from Fallujah, Alluvial and Warforged.

The trek gets underway May 6 in Brooklyn, New York with dates booked through June 5 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It should also be noted the Hypocrisy, The Zenith Passage and Burial in the Sky will join the bill for select dates on the run. Check the itinerary at the bottom of this post to see which shows the three acts will be playing.

Rivers of Nihil released The Work album last fall, and will now have a chance to bring such metal standouts as "Wait" and "Maybe One Day" to the concert stage. You can check out the album in full by picking it up here.

Tickets for the Rivers of Nihil tour are currently available. You can get ticketing details via the band's website. Check to see the dates, cities and venues listed below.

Rivers of Nihil 2022 Tour With Fallujah, Alluvial + Warforged

May 06 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Market Hotel

May 07 - Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel

May 08 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

May 10 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery

May 11 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger

May 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)

May 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

May 14 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven

May 15 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

May 17 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall

May 18 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

May 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified

May 20 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live w/ Hypocrisy

May 21 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar

May 22 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

May 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick w/ The Zenith Passage

May 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720 w/ The Zenith Passage

May 26 - Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle Brewery w/ The Zenith Passage

May 27 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone w/ The Zenith Passage

May 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Star Theater

May 29 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

May 31 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

June 01 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird w/ Burial In The Sky

June 02 - Kansas City. Mo. @ BLVD w/ Burial In The Sky

June 03 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies w/ Burial In The Sky

June 04 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary w/ Burial In The Sky

June 05 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse w/ Burial In The Sky

