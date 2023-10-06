15 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 15 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Alluvial, Death Is But a Door EP
Genre: progressive death metal/deathcore
Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024
Pre-order here.
Betraying the Martyrs, Godspeed EP
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Oct. 4
Beyondition, Abysmal Night
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
Degrave, Volume
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Elitist, A Mirage of Gandeur
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Nov. 17 (vinyl Jan. 13, 2024)
Pre-order here.
The Gems, Phoenix
Genre: rock 'n' roll
Release Date: Jan. 26
Pre-order here.
HEALTH, Rat Wars
Genre: industrial metal
Release Date: Dec. 7
Pre-order here.
Helfró, Tálgröf
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
Hellman, Born, Death, Suffering
Genre: thrash/death metal
Release Date: Jan. 26
Pre-order here.
Last In Time, Too Late
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: January 2024 (TBD)
Pre-order here.
Metalite, Expedition One
Genre: symphonic metal
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
Morne, Engraved With Pain
Genre: post-metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Myrath, Karma
Genre: prog metal
Release Date: Feb. 2
Pre-order here.
Noprohecy, As the Bridge Collapses
Genre: melodic groove metal
Release Date: Nov. 24
Pre-order here.
The Seafloor Cinema
Genre: emo/math rock
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
Stengah, Downward Mechanic EP
Genre: post-thrash/groove metal
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
Strigoi, Bathed in a Black Sun EP
Genre: death/doom metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Trash Knife, Weird Daze
Genre: melodic hardcore
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
