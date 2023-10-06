15 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 15 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Alluvial, Death Is But a Door EP

Genre: progressive death metal/deathcore

Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024

Pre-order here.

Betraying the Martyrs, Godspeed EP

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Oct. 4

Beyondition, Abysmal Night

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

Degrave, Volume

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Elitist, A Mirage of Gandeur

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Nov. 17 (vinyl Jan. 13, 2024)

Pre-order here.

The Gems, Phoenix

Genre: rock 'n' roll

Release Date: Jan. 26

Pre-order here.

HEALTH, Rat Wars

Genre: industrial metal

Release Date: Dec. 7

Pre-order here.

Helfró, Tálgröf

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

Hellman, Born, Death, Suffering

Genre: thrash/death metal

Release Date: Jan. 26

Pre-order here.

Last In Time, Too Late

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: January 2024 (TBD)

Pre-order here.

Metalite, Expedition One

Genre: symphonic metal

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.

Morne, Engraved With Pain

Genre: post-metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Myrath, Karma

Genre: prog metal

Release Date: Feb. 2

Pre-order here.

Noprohecy, As the Bridge Collapses

Genre: melodic groove metal

Release Date: Nov. 24

Pre-order here.

The Seafloor Cinema

Genre: emo/math rock

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

Stengah, Downward Mechanic EP

Genre: post-thrash/groove metal

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

Strigoi, Bathed in a Black Sun EP

Genre: death/doom metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Trash Knife, Weird Daze

Genre: melodic hardcore

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.