Animals as Leaders have booked more dates behind their latest album Parrhesia, released in March. On Tuesday (July 12), the progressive metal band announced a stretch of North American concerts that they will headline, with the openers Car Bomb and Alluvial in tow.

The gigs will take place after Animals as Leaders' weeklong slot on Lamb of God's "Omens Tour" with Killswitch Engage this October. Animals as Leaders will also support the alt-rockers Incubus for a pair of shows early that month, per Metal Injection.

See all upcoming Animals as Leaders dates below.

Parrhesia is Animals as Leaders' first album since 2016's The Madness of Many. It contains singles "Monomyth," "The Problem of Other Minds" and "Gordian Naught." Earlier this year, Animals as Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi said of the effort, "We're really proud of this collection of songs as well as the visual components, and are excited to share it."

Tickets for the newly announced Animals as Leaders shows go on sale this Friday (July 15) at 10AM local time via here. Find tickets for the Lamb of God tour here.

Animals as Leaders Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 5 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency

Oct. 6 – Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles *

Oct. 9 – Morrison, Colo @ Red Rocks *

Oct. 13 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater #

Oct. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Federal Theater #

Oct. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp. #

Oct. 16 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Ctr #

Oct. 18 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Col. #

Oct. 19 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall #

Oct. 20 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion #

Oct. 22 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater ^

Oct. 23 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex ^

Oct. 24 – Boise, Id. @ Knitting Factory ^

Oct. 25 – Spokane, Wash @ Knitting Factory ^

Oct. 26 – Vancouver, B.C @ Commodore Ballroom ^

Oct. 28 – Calgary, A.B. @ Palace Theatre ^

Oct. 29 – Edmonton, A.B. @ Union Hall ^

Oct. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile ^

Nov. 1 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom ^

Nov. 3 – Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theatre ^

Nov. 4 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia St. Brewhouse ^

Nov. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

* with Incubus

# with Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage + Fit for an Autopsy

^ Newly added, with Car Bomb + Alluvial