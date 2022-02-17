Animals as Leaders this week released the unrelenting instrumental rock song "Gordian Naught," the third single from the progressive metal band's forthcoming fifth album, Parrhesia, and wow, it's alarmingly funky — even though it sounds like a freight train coming off the rails.

So should a listener need suppositions that Primus or Chili Peppers or maybe even Gastr del Sol hold some influence over the most prolific of prog rock and metal's performers, look no further than Animals as Leaders' "Gordian Naught." Indeed, the monster track is a math-rock juggernaut with power metal muscle sent from Planet Indie Rock.

Listen to the song down toward the bottom of this post.

And the ferocity felt within "Gordian Naught" is real. As Animals as Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi explained, "This song attempts to put a soundtrack to the metaphor of 'untying an impossibly tangled knot.' A sonic commentary on the seemingly sustained problems facing the world currently."

Parrhesia, out in March, is Animals as Leaders' first studio effort in six years, following their 2016 LP, The Madness of Many. The group recently released two other Parrhesia singles, "The Problem of Other Minds" and "Monomyth."

Last year, Abasi remarked, "It's been a while since we've released a body of work. We're really proud of this collection of songs as well as the visual components, and are excited to share it with all of you."

Parrhesia arrives on March 25. The band will play the album in its entirety on tour across America this spring. See the dates below. Get tickets at animalsasleaders.org.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by liking Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" Spotify playlist. It's updated every Friday with 50+ fresh tracks each time.

Animals as Leaders, "Gordian Naught"

Animals as Leaders Parrhesia Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

March 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

April 1 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman Theater

April 2 – Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

April 3 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

April 4 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

April 5 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

April 6 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

April 8 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's

April 9 – Lititz, Pa. @ Mickey's Black Box

April 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

April 11 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 12 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

April 13 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

April 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

April 16 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

April 18 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

April 19 – Austin, Texas @ Emo's

April 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater

April 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Ace Hotel Theater

Sumerian Records Sumerian Records loading...