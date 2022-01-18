Animals as Leaders will perform two sets of songs, one being the complete sequence of their forthcoming fifth album Parrhesia, when the progressive rock titans hit the road in the United States this spring.

That's what we know now that the band has announced the Parrhesia North American Album Release Tour, which kicks off March 30 in Denver, Colo., and traverses the U.S. over the month of April before coming to a stopping point in Los Angeles on April 22.

See all the dates down toward the bottom of this post.

Parrhesia, out in March, is Animals as Leaders' first studio effort in six years, following 2016's The Madness of Many. Late last year, the band gave listeners a preview of Parrhesia with the the concise yet expansive lead single, "The Problem of Other Minds."

The elegant, looping song goes through multiple time signature changes as drummer Matt Garstka keeps the track locked down. The djent-y number is accompanied by an intriguing music video where the NOHBORDS art collective perform a visually stunning dance on a foggy lake. Animals as Leaders also collaborated with NOHBORDS on their video for "Monomyth."

Last year, Animals as Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi remarked of Parrhesia, "It's been a while since we've released a body of work. We're really proud of this collection of songs as well as the visual components, and are excited to share it with all of you."

Parrhesia arrives March 25. Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 21) at 10AM local time. A special guest is yet to be announced. Learn more at animalsasleaders.org.

Animals as Leaders Parrhesia Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

March 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

April 1 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman Theater

April 2 – Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

April 3 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

April 4 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

April 5 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

April 6 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

April 8 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's

April 9 – Lititz, Pa. @ Mickey's Black Box

April 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

April 11 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 12 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

April 13 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

April 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

April 16 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

April 18 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

April 19 – Austin, Texas @ Emo's

April 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater

April 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Ace Hotel Theater