Animals as Leaders have debuted a must-see music video for "Monomyth," their first new song in five years.

This latest track from the progressive trio comes in tandem with the news that the group has resigned with label home Sumerian Records, who released the past two Animals as Leaders records — 2016's The Madness of Many and 2014's The Joy of Motion — which suggests that another record is imminent, though there is still no word on that front.

For now, "Monomyth" should do more than merely scratch the itch for new music from leader Tosin Abasi and his highly-skilled counterparts, guitarist Javier Reyes and drummer Matt Garstka.

The track has an overall vibe of inward mystery, aided by a grayscale music video starring several bald, shirtless men in floor-length skirts, who perform a series of coordinated dance moves that have the appearance of loose, interpreted dance between series of synchronized movement.

"'Monomyth' is part fever dream, part ritual," explained Abasi. "Its imagery represents man's ceaseless attempts to translate transcendent ideas into movement. The conflation of struggle with meaning. Pain with significance. The ultimate failure of distilling perceived patterns in the world into knowledge."

Watch the video below.

Although Animals as Leaders haven't released a new album since 2016, it's not that Abasi has been idling. He was tabbed as the "air shredder" in the Bill and Ted Face the Music film last year and played on the movie's title track on the soundtrack. Abasi was also recruited as a judge on the forthcoming No Cover reality music competition TV show, which also features Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale and more.

Animals as Leaders, "Monomyth" Music Video

Animals as Leaders, "Monomyth" Single Art

Sumerian Records