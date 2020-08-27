Animals as Leaders’ Tosin Abasi Becomes ‘Bill + Ted’ Official Air Shredder

The highly anticipated Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives tomorrow (Aug. 28) and when it does, Animals as Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi will have a key role -- official "air shredder."

As you may remember from the previous installments in the Bill & Ted franchise, the rock-loving pair often salute each other playing air guitar, but you can actually hear the riffs when they do so. In Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, it was Steve Vai who handled the riffage. Now the baton (or guitar) is being passed to Tosin Abasi for Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Speaking on the decision to bestow the honor of "Air Shredder" upon Tosin, Jonathan Leahy, Music Supervisor for Bill & Ted Face The Music stated, “Getting the right guitarist to handle Bill & Ted’s air shredding was one of my top priorities from the very beginning. The director asked me 'what does shredding sound like in 2020?' and my answer was 'it sounds like Tosin Abasi.' Tosin’s virtuosity is mind-blowing and he leads the vanguard of modern players who push the limits of what’s capable on electric guitar. Everything about his approach, from the compositions to the techniques to the physical instrument itself, seems like it arrived via time machine from the future.”

The film's director, Dean Parisot, added, "When Jonathan Leahy suggested Tosin Abasi for Bill & Ted, I have to admit my first response was 'Are you kidding? Absolutely! But will he even do it?' Miraculously, he did, and as expected, he blew us all away! Absolutely brilliant virtuosity and musicianship, an artist of the highest caliber, and a very nice man. I still can’t believe he did it, so so grateful he did.”

Abasi kept his comments brief, but fell in line with Bill & Ted's mantra: “I’m thrilled to be part of the Bill & Ted Universe. Most excellent!”

Sumerian Records

Abasi and his Animals as Leaders fellow guitarist Javier Reyes are both featured on the soundtrack for the film. The pair have joined forces with Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah to form the musical basis for Wyld Stallyns in the film, performing the track "Face the Music." The soundtrack arrives tomorrow (Aug. 28) as well.

In other Animals as Leaders news, the band has re-signed to Sumerian Records. The group is currently working on their fifth studio album and the first under their new contract.

Sumerian Records