Dream Theater Announce 2023 ‘Dreamsonic’ Festival Tour With Devin Townsend + Animals as Leaders

If you're a prog-metal music lover, you might as well set aside some dough to be sure to catch Dream Theater's new prog-metal music festival, Dreamsonic, which will kick off this summer. The trek is set to feature Dream Theater with support from Devin Townsend and Animals as Leaders, making this one of the can't miss bills of the summer.

"We are all so incredibly excited to present Dream Theater’s very own prog-metal music festival, Dreamsonic 2023," said the band. "On our inaugural run this summer we will be joined by special guest @dvntownsend, & @animalsasleaders! Dreamsonic promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come!"

The trek gets underway June 16 in Austin, Texas heading east and venturing up into Canada while crossing back through the U.S. and wrapping on on July 26 in Phoenix, Arizona. See all of the tour stops, dates and venues listed below.

Dream Theater's most recent album was 2021's A View From the Top of the World. They're expected to start recording a new album later this year. The prolific Devin Townsend is supporting his most recent album, 2022's Lightwork. Animals as Leaders also issued a new album in 2022, now touring in support of Parrhesia.

Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (April 14) at 10AM local time. Check Dream Theater's website for additional ticketing details.

Dream Theater / Devin Townsend / Animals as Leaders 2023 "Dreamsonic" Tour

June 16 - Austin, Texas @ H.E.B. Center at Cedar Park

June 17 - Dallas, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie

June 18 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

June 21 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckard Hall

June 22 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

June 23 - Orlando, Fla. @ TBA

June 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

June 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Wild Things Park

June 28 - New York, N.Y. @ Hulu Theater at MSG

June 30 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 1 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

July 2 - Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 4 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

July 5 - Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

July 7 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino

July 8 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 9 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ MegaCorp Pavilion

July 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple

July 12 - Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena

July 13 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy Power House

July 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Theater

July 17 - Spokane, Wash. @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

July 18 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

July 19 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

July 21 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Marymoor Live (Redmond)

July 24 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

July 25 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

July 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

