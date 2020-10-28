F**k American Idol: Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale + More to Host Competition Show for Original Bands

The answer for soulless karaoke shows has arrived. A new program, No Cover, is looking for the world’s best unsigned band, scrapping the American Idol trend of performing well-known pop standards and replacing it entirely with original music.

The judges for No Cover include shock rock icon Alice Cooper, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, Animals as Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi and singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs. Sleeping With Sirens frontman Kellin Quinn will host alongside SiriusXM’s Caity Babs, while interviews will be done with contestants by former MTV correspondent Matt Pinfield.

“I can’t wait for No Cover,” says Alice Cooper. “To me, a band really isn’t a band unless they are writing their own material, and if you know anything about me you know that I have a very high standard for not only the songs but also the performance. I’m looking for the band who has it all - the one who can not only write it and play it, but perform it and make me BELIEVE it.”

“I’m beyond excited to join my friends, peers and fellow rockers as a judge for Hit Parader’s music competition TV show No Cover. I hope that my passion and experience will help to inspire and encourage these young bands to carve out their own path in this world,” adds Lzzy Hale.

Launched by Hit Parader and created by Sumerian Records’ Ash Avildsen and Golden Gods producer Josh Bernstein, the show will be filmed at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, Calif.

The winners of No Cover’s first season will win a massive prize pack, including a six-figure recording contract with Sumerian Records, booking agency representation from UTA, management from the Shelter Music Group, high-profile festival slots via Danny Wimmer Presents, studio time at Nightbird Recording Studios, new gear from Gibson, brand endorsements, licensing opportunities and more.

No Cover is looking for unsigned bands and solo artists from all over the world to enter. Artists can enter to perform live on No Cover here.