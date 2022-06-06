Lamb of God Announce ‘Omens’ Album + Tour With Killswitch Engage

When your previous trek is literally dubbed "Metal Tour of the Year," the bar is set hight for your future touring. But Lamb of God have put together one of the top metal packages for 2022, pairing up with Killswitch Engage and inviting Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Animals as Leaders and Fit for an Autopsy to round out the bill on select dates. The tour news comes as Lamb of God are also set to reveal the details of their latest album, which now carries the title Omens.

Fans will have to wait just a very short period for new music as the band's first single from Omens, a track called "Nevermore," arrives this Friday (June 10). As for the album itself, Omens is on track for an Oct. 7 street date via Epic Records and finds the group once again working with producer Josh Wilbur.

As for what fans can expect from the set, singer Randy Blythe minces no words. "The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world. It’s a very pissed-off record.” He then pauses for emphasis, reiterating, “It is extremely pissed-off.”

Guitarist Mark Morton adds, "The inner workings of the band have never been better. You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

Pre-orders for the album are currently available here with a number of merch bundle and vinyl color variant options. All physical CD and vinyl releases will include a free access code to watch the livestream viewing of The Making of Omens documentary, which will premiere the week of the album's release. So pre-order your album here now.

And with a new album en route, it's time to build the anticipation by hitting the road. As previously mentioned, the band should have one of the top tours of the fall. Killswitch Engage will join them for the entire run, which kicks off Sept. 9 in Brooklyn at Coney Island. The support for run is also top notch with Baroness, Motionless in White, Spiritbox and Animals as Leaders taking turns in the primary support slot, while Suicide Silence and Fit for an Autopsy will split the opening duties on the run.

"Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music," says Morton. "Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal. We are thrilled to announce The Omens Tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well. The Omens Tour proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss."

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 10) at 10AM local time via Lamb of God's website. In addition, Citi will by the official card of the tour, with a Citi cardmember pre-sale starting this Tuesday (June 7) at 10AM ET running through Thursday (June 9) at 10PM local time. Get details on that here. All dates can be viewed at the bottom of this post.

Lamb of God, Omens Artwork + Track Listing

1. Nevermore

2. Vanishing

3. To The Grave

4. Ditch

5. Omens

6. Gomorrah

7. Ill Designs

8. Grayscale

9. Denial Mechanism

10. September Song

Lamb of God / Killswitch Engage "Omens" Tour 2022

Sept. 9 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Coney Island +

Sept. 10 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Sept. 11 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Music Festival

Sept. 13 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amp. +

Sept. 14 - Baltimore, Md. @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena +

Sept. 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy +

Sept. 17 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place +

Sept. 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp. +

Sept. 21 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival (Lamb of God only)

Sept. 24 - Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Sept. 25 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hall +

Sept. 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park +

Sept. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium +

Oct. 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Great SaltAir *

Oct. 2 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park *

Oct. 4 - Fresno, Calif. @ Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena *

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 9 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center ^

Oct. 10 - Kent, Wash. @ Accesso ShoWare Center ^

Oct. 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clods ^

Oct. 13 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater $

Oct. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theater $

Oct. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater $

Oct. 16 - El Paso, Texas @ UTEP Don Haskins Center $

Oct. 18 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum $

Oct. 19 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall $

Oct. 20 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory $

+ w/Baroness + Suicide Silence

* w/Motionless in White + Fit for an Autopsy

^ w/Spiritbox + Fit for an Autopsy

$ w/Animals as Leaders + Fit for an Autopsy

