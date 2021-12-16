Archspire Announce 2022 North American Tour With Entheos + More

The 2022 touring season just got a little heavier as Archspire have announced plans for a North American headline run next year.

The spring run will kick off April 13 in Seattle, crossing through the U.S. and into Canada before circling back to a May 14 conclusion in Vancouver. You can see all of the listed dates, cities and venues below.

Joining Archspire on the run will be Entheos, Inferi and Vulvodynia for the "Tech Trek V" run, making for a powerful bill that should crush venues during the spring months.

Archspire comment, "Hey, man wow you must have hit your head pretty hard there. What? Covid-19? Restrictions on travel? Tours getting cancelled? Yeah I don't know what you're talking about, but did you hear that Archspire just announced their Tech Trek V tour? Featuring Entheos, Inferi and Vulvodynia! Tickets are on sale right now!" Speaking of which, head here for ticketing info on each show.

It's been a big year for Archspire thanks to their stellar new album Bleed the Future. The album hit No. 2 on Billboard's Top New Artists chart and was named one of Loudwire's 45 Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2022 (as seen in the gallery below).

Archspire 2022 North American Tour

April 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazón

April 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante's

April 15 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

April 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720 **early show**

April 17 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

April 18 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

April 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

April 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

April 21 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck

April 22 - Haltom City, Texas @ Haltom Theater

April 23 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

April 24 - Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group

April 26 - Winter Park, Fla. @ The Haven

April 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade - Hell

April 28 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero Live Music Venue

April 29 - Richmond, Va. @ The Canal Club

April 30 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery

May 01 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland Bar & Grill

May 02 - Québec, Quebec @ La Source de la Martinière

May 03 - Montréal, Quebec @ Théâtre Fairmount

May 04 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Mavericks

May 05 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison

May 06 - Hamtramck, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

May 07 - Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge

May 09 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Park Theatre

May 10 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange

May 11 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room

May 12 - Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens

May 13 - Kelowna, British Columbia @ Rutland Centennial Hall

May 14 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Archspire