Archspire Announce 2022 North American Tour With Entheos + More
The 2022 touring season just got a little heavier as Archspire have announced plans for a North American headline run next year.
The spring run will kick off April 13 in Seattle, crossing through the U.S. and into Canada before circling back to a May 14 conclusion in Vancouver. You can see all of the listed dates, cities and venues below.
Joining Archspire on the run will be Entheos, Inferi and Vulvodynia for the "Tech Trek V" run, making for a powerful bill that should crush venues during the spring months.
Archspire comment, "Hey, man wow you must have hit your head pretty hard there. What? Covid-19? Restrictions on travel? Tours getting cancelled? Yeah I don't know what you're talking about, but did you hear that Archspire just announced their Tech Trek V tour? Featuring Entheos, Inferi and Vulvodynia! Tickets are on sale right now!" Speaking of which, head here for ticketing info on each show.
It's been a big year for Archspire thanks to their stellar new album Bleed the Future. The album hit No. 2 on Billboard's Top New Artists chart and was named one of Loudwire's 45 Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2022 (as seen in the gallery below).
Archspire 2022 North American Tour
April 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazón
April 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante's
April 15 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst
April 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720 **early show**
April 17 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
April 18 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
April 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
April 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
April 21 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck
April 22 - Haltom City, Texas @ Haltom Theater
April 23 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
April 24 - Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group
April 26 - Winter Park, Fla. @ The Haven
April 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade - Hell
April 28 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero Live Music Venue
April 29 - Richmond, Va. @ The Canal Club
April 30 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery
May 01 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland Bar & Grill
May 02 - Québec, Quebec @ La Source de la Martinière
May 03 - Montréal, Quebec @ Théâtre Fairmount
May 04 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Mavericks
May 05 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison
May 06 - Hamtramck, Mich. @ The Sanctuary
May 07 - Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge
May 09 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Park Theatre
May 10 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange
May 11 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room
May 12 - Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens
May 13 - Kelowna, British Columbia @ Rutland Centennial Hall
May 14 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre