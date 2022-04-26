Canadian technical death metal outfit Archspire almost experienced an unfortunately frequent setback for touring bands when, earlier this week, thieves tried to steal the group's trailer containing all of their musical equipment and merchandise.

But drummer Spencer Prewett — he's pictured above with the group at top left — was asleep in their van at time, and he was able to stop the attempt.

Archspire spelled out the situation in an update on Sunday (April 24). They outlined the incident and implored fans to come to their current shows, underscoring that their tour could end any day if such an attempt were successful. Archspire are now cutting across North America with supporting acts Entheos, Inferi and Vulvodynia on the "Tech Trek V."

"SOMEONE TRIED TO STEAL OUR TRAILER LAST NIGHT!" Archspire said on their social media pages.

They explained, "We had our van parked in a hotel parking lot, and two trucks rolled up and started trying to detach our trailer from our van."

However, "Luckily, our drummer Spencer was sleeping in the back," Archspire continued. "He woke up and scared the shit out of them and they peeled off. We were SO CLOSE to having our entire touring rig stolen, including merch, gear, clothing — everything."

They added, "What we're trying to say is EVERY NIGHT ON THIS TOUR COULD BE OUR LAST, so if you're on the fence about coming to a show, DON'T SLEEP ON GETTING TICKETS!"

Last year, Archspire released the Bleed the Future. It hit No. 2 on Billboard's Top New Artists chart, and it was named one of Loudwire's Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2021.

See Archspire's post below. For "Tech Trek V" tickets, head here.

Archspire, Entheos, Inferi + Vulvodynia Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

April 26 – Winter Park, Fla. @ The Haven

April 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 28 – Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

April 29 – Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

April 30 – Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery

May 01 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland Bar & Grill

May 02 – Quebec City, Quebec @ La Source

May 03 – Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount

May 04 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Mavericks

May 05 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison

May 06 – Hamtramck, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

May 07 – Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge

May 09 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre

May 10 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange

May 11 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Starlite Room

May 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens

May 13 – Kelowna, British Columbia @ Centennial Hall

May 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw

