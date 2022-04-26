Archspire Drummer Wakes Up to Thieves Trying to Steal Band’s Trailer + Stops Them
Canadian technical death metal outfit Archspire almost experienced an unfortunately frequent setback for touring bands when, earlier this week, thieves tried to steal the group's trailer containing all of their musical equipment and merchandise.
But drummer Spencer Prewett — he's pictured above with the group at top left — was asleep in their van at time, and he was able to stop the attempt.
Archspire spelled out the situation in an update on Sunday (April 24). They outlined the incident and implored fans to come to their current shows, underscoring that their tour could end any day if such an attempt were successful. Archspire are now cutting across North America with supporting acts Entheos, Inferi and Vulvodynia on the "Tech Trek V."
"SOMEONE TRIED TO STEAL OUR TRAILER LAST NIGHT!" Archspire said on their social media pages.
They explained, "We had our van parked in a hotel parking lot, and two trucks rolled up and started trying to detach our trailer from our van."
However, "Luckily, our drummer Spencer was sleeping in the back," Archspire continued. "He woke up and scared the shit out of them and they peeled off. We were SO CLOSE to having our entire touring rig stolen, including merch, gear, clothing — everything."
They added, "What we're trying to say is EVERY NIGHT ON THIS TOUR COULD BE OUR LAST, so if you're on the fence about coming to a show, DON'T SLEEP ON GETTING TICKETS!"
Last year, Archspire released the Bleed the Future. It hit No. 2 on Billboard's Top New Artists chart, and it was named one of Loudwire's Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2021.
See Archspire's post below. For "Tech Trek V" tickets, head here.
Archspire, Entheos, Inferi + Vulvodynia Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates
April 26 – Winter Park, Fla. @ The Haven
April 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
April 28 – Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
April 29 – Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
April 30 – Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery
May 01 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland Bar & Grill
May 02 – Quebec City, Quebec @ La Source
May 03 – Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount
May 04 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Mavericks
May 05 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison
May 06 – Hamtramck, Mich. @ The Sanctuary
May 07 – Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge
May 09 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre
May 10 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange
May 11 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Starlite Room
May 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens
May 13 – Kelowna, British Columbia @ Centennial Hall
May 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw