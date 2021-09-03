In 2021, it's difficult to imagine how metal could possibly get more extreme, but there is always a band willing to push those boundaries, no matter how ridiculously impossible it seems. Now, it's Canadian tech-death legionnaires Archspire who are upping the ante with the 360 BPM title track to their fourth album, Bleed the Future.

The band, already renowned for their lightning speeds and the unique vocal talents of Oliver Rae Aleron, pioneer of the "shotgun" guttural technique, have taken their extremity to plainly absurd levels here. The first five seconds of "Bleed the Future" leaves you with the feeling of having just sprinted a mile, with nearly four minutes of technical death metal devastation ahead.

Well aware of their pursuit for unrivaled speeds, Archspire exclaimed, "ALL ABOARD!!! The Archspire train keeps rolling today with a new single, 'Bleed the Future!' We've donned our conductor hats and overalls, and we're speeding at [said as an exaggeration] 400BPM to give you a taste of our upcoming album! We hope you CHOO-CHOOSE! to pickup a pre-order package; fuel for this engine doesn't pay for itself!"

Listen to "Bleed the Future" toward the bottom of the page and try your best to keep up while reading the lyrics below — it's practically impossible, but give it a try anyway. Look for the record to drop on Oct. 29 on Season of Mist and pre-order your copy here.

Archspire, "Bleed the Future" Lyrics

Before anything expelled breath upon the earth

Boanet had formed seething between any of the worlds

That supported pumping vein

Ridden lifeforms for them to feed on

Gold blood Breeding any life will light a beacon

Leaching through the womb of any creature

Latching onto anything in utero

And trading them with every living human newborn

Grown in each ripe host undetected

Gold blood

Courses inside the parasitic mouth They will take us now One could not escape the bind of that could bloom

And feed inside the birthing caverns of their own kind, they grow we die

You would think that what they were

And what they wanted would've mattered

Yet the many fell under their pliable delineator Seething between any of the worlds

That supported pumping vein

Ridden lifeforms for them to feed on

Gold blood Breeding any life will light a beacon

Leaching through the womb of any creature

Latching onto anything in utero

And trading them with every living human newborn

Remaining undetectable up until the final fetal breach

Gold blood

Courses inside the parasitic mouth Nothing ever written could define the global hell to follow Prenatal inquiry during its trimester

Sentencing could not begin to uncloak

The new lifeform that gnaw on the humans umbilical feed

While it soaks in the swell of the host

A parallel dimensional metamorphosis

Immediately triggered by the scent of our realm

Claiming and leading our young into forced abandon Bleed the future

On arrival, there is a shift in the voice of the witness

The future is bleed

There is a cloud that forms over the eyes of the birther

When from the deep the creature is born

Within their blood they create, they will alter the end of the end

For in their mouth the future is made

If in the glare of their gold, we burn our eyes

Look again, look again

For in their blood a new path awaits Within their blood they create, they will alter the end of the end

For in their mouth the future is made

If in the glare of their gold, we burn our eyes

Look again, look again They will take us now One could not escape the bind of that could bloom

And feed inside the birthing caverns of their own kind, they grow we die

You would think that what they were

And what they wanted would've mattered

Yet the many fell under their pliable delineator Seething between any of the worlds

That supported pumping vein

Ridden lifeforms for them to feed on, gold blood

Courses inside the parasitic mouth

Breeding any life will light a beacon

Leaching through the womb of any creature

Latching onto anything in utero

And trading them with every living human newborn

Remaining undetectable up until the final fetal breach, gold blood Animated into matter

Taking over the entire planet with a foreign power

They inherently developed over many eons

In a battle to consume our kind The future is bleed

The future is born

The future is gone

