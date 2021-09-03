Tech-Death Marvels Archspire Drop 360BPM ‘Bleed the Future’ Title Track
In 2021, it's difficult to imagine how metal could possibly get more extreme, but there is always a band willing to push those boundaries, no matter how ridiculously impossible it seems. Now, it's Canadian tech-death legionnaires Archspire who are upping the ante with the 360 BPM title track to their fourth album, Bleed the Future.
The band, already renowned for their lightning speeds and the unique vocal talents of Oliver Rae Aleron, pioneer of the "shotgun" guttural technique, have taken their extremity to plainly absurd levels here. The first five seconds of "Bleed the Future" leaves you with the feeling of having just sprinted a mile, with nearly four minutes of technical death metal devastation ahead.
Well aware of their pursuit for unrivaled speeds, Archspire exclaimed, "ALL ABOARD!!! The Archspire train keeps rolling today with a new single, 'Bleed the Future!' We've donned our conductor hats and overalls, and we're speeding at [said as an exaggeration] 400BPM to give you a taste of our upcoming album! We hope you CHOO-CHOOSE! to pickup a pre-order package; fuel for this engine doesn't pay for itself!"
Listen to "Bleed the Future" toward the bottom of the page and try your best to keep up while reading the lyrics below — it's practically impossible, but give it a try anyway. Look for the record to drop on Oct. 29 on Season of Mist and pre-order your copy here.
Archspire, "Bleed the Future" Lyrics
Before anything expelled breath upon the earth
Boanet had formed seething between any of the worlds
That supported pumping vein
Ridden lifeforms for them to feed on
Gold blood
Breeding any life will light a beacon
Leaching through the womb of any creature
Latching onto anything in utero
And trading them with every living human newborn
Grown in each ripe host undetected
Gold blood
Courses inside the parasitic mouth
They will take us now
One could not escape the bind of that could bloom
And feed inside the birthing caverns of their own kind, they grow we die
You would think that what they were
And what they wanted would've mattered
Yet the many fell under their pliable delineator
Seething between any of the worlds
That supported pumping vein
Ridden lifeforms for them to feed on
Gold blood
Breeding any life will light a beacon
Leaching through the womb of any creature
Latching onto anything in utero
And trading them with every living human newborn
Remaining undetectable up until the final fetal breach
Gold blood
Courses inside the parasitic mouth
Nothing ever written could define the global hell to follow
Prenatal inquiry during its trimester
Sentencing could not begin to uncloak
The new lifeform that gnaw on the humans umbilical feed
While it soaks in the swell of the host
A parallel dimensional metamorphosis
Immediately triggered by the scent of our realm
Claiming and leading our young into forced abandon
Bleed the future
On arrival, there is a shift in the voice of the witness
The future is bleed
There is a cloud that forms over the eyes of the birther
When from the deep the creature is born
Within their blood they create, they will alter the end of the end
For in their mouth the future is made
If in the glare of their gold, we burn our eyes
Look again, look again
For in their blood a new path awaits
Within their blood they create, they will alter the end of the end
For in their mouth the future is made
If in the glare of their gold, we burn our eyes
Look again, look again
They will take us now
One could not escape the bind of that could bloom
And feed inside the birthing caverns of their own kind, they grow we die
You would think that what they were
And what they wanted would've mattered
Yet the many fell under their pliable delineator
Seething between any of the worlds
That supported pumping vein
Ridden lifeforms for them to feed on, gold blood
Courses inside the parasitic mouth
Breeding any life will light a beacon
Leaching through the womb of any creature
Latching onto anything in utero
And trading them with every living human newborn
Remaining undetectable up until the final fetal breach, gold blood
Animated into matter
Taking over the entire planet with a foreign power
They inherently developed over many eons
In a battle to consume our kind
The future is bleed
The future is born
The future is gone