Archspire Continue to Take Tech-Death to New Extremes on ‘Golden Mouth of Ruin, Announce ‘Bleed the Future’ Album
Bleed the Future marks the fourth album from Canada's modern day tech-death icons Archspire, who are renowned not only for their musical proficiency, but purveyors of the unique "shotgun" vocal technique, which is on display once again on the new song "Golden Mouth of Ruin."
On this first taste of Bleed the Future, which drops Oct. 29 through Season of Mist, Archspire display dazzling technical skills and dispose of riffs almost as quickly as they enter, cramming them all together in one fluid track that never loses sight of its melodic direction that makes it all so memorable.
Watch the music video for "Golden Mouth of Ruin" toward the bottom of the page and view the Bleed the Future artwork and track listing beneath the video player.
The band, excited to get back on the road this fall, exclaimed, "The Archspire kitchen is open for business!!! We'll be serving up big portions of the fastest death metal your ears can handle, across Europe and the U.K., so come get an extra large helping of homemade, extra creamy tech death! Make sure to leave room for dessert, because we'll be playing songs from our upcoming album 'Bleed the Future!' Bon appetit!"
Pre-order your copy of Archspire's new album, their first since 2017's Relentless Mutation, at the Season of Mist webstore and hear more Archspire in Loudwire's 'Ultimate Tech-Death' playlist on Spotify.
Archspire,"Golden Mouth of Ruin" Lyrics
Rearranging time
in the glaring Golden Mouth of Ruin
We reenact the life
Boanet precreates in their glowing gape
Their dislocating bite
to become the law of all our endeavors
Gutting our belief to reel us
Everyone of our memories gone
Bow unto the Boanet embracing our defeat
To the new path they implant we are tide
A.U.M. digging into me
said to record our every vision
taken out of the gold mouth of our after
For they have spoken with the neo born
we now know as the Boanet
Building it a liar
out of brick mud and all our hair
Digging wells to house our seed
Disintegrate the carotid barrel
in our ever grinding wheel of meat
we were forced to ingest
in the tooth round gears of our past
Now blood led we devour
all that ripen from their will to create
We now begin the crawl
The ritual it embedded in our brain
to make it open
We kneel around the well
In the room we allocated at our home
to be an alter
We grind the skin against the brick
until we see the white of bone
behind the red
We etch in the brick with its skeletal chalk
the name of the child that we’re grinding
to harvest
Clipped Pulled Cut
With tooth and nail now ground to dust
we open it
We fed it now we wait until the gold
Leaning over blood and brick
we coat around the teeth of it
The powder that we grinded up
will make the Boanet reopen
Biting its own fleeing tongue
to fill it’s mouth with a pool of living gold
The pond of glowing alloy
that you look into will now begin
to cast your new life
Disintegrate the carotid barrel
in our ever grinding wheel of meat
we were forced to ingest
in the tooth round gears of our past
now blood led we devour all that ripen from their will to create
Now blood led we devour
all they will to create
A.U.M. digging into me
said to record our every vision
taken out of the gold mouth of our after
For they have spoken with the neo born we now know as the Boanet
Giving them the power
to conduct the afterlife
beyond the new world they’re creating
We were forced to ingest
in the tooth round gears of our past
now blood led we devour
all that ripen from their will to create
In the Golden Mouth of Ruin
Rid the young of all their teeth
Rearranging time
In the glaring Golden Mouth of Ruin
We reenact a life
Boanet pre-creates in their glowing gape
Their dislocating bite
To Become the law of all our endeavors
gutting our believe to reel us
everyone of our memories gone
Bow unto the Boanet embracing our defeat
To the new path they implant we are tied
The Golden Mouth Of Ruin
Reenact what they reflect
inside the Golden Mouth of Ruin
Grip of time defied
in the glaring Golden Mouth of Ruin
Archspire, "Golden Mouth of Ruin" Music Video
Archspire, Bleed the Future Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Drone Corpse Aviator"
02. "Golden Mouth of Ruin"
03. "Abandon the Linear"
04. "Bleed the Future"
05. "Drain of Incarnation"
06. "Acrid Canon"
07. "Reverie on the Onyx"
08. "A.U.M."
