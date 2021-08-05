Bleed the Future marks the fourth album from Canada's modern day tech-death icons Archspire, who are renowned not only for their musical proficiency, but purveyors of the unique "shotgun" vocal technique, which is on display once again on the new song "Golden Mouth of Ruin."

On this first taste of Bleed the Future, which drops Oct. 29 through Season of Mist, Archspire display dazzling technical skills and dispose of riffs almost as quickly as they enter, cramming them all together in one fluid track that never loses sight of its melodic direction that makes it all so memorable.

Watch the music video for "Golden Mouth of Ruin" toward the bottom of the page and view the Bleed the Future artwork and track listing beneath the video player.

The band, excited to get back on the road this fall, exclaimed, "The Archspire kitchen is open for business!!! We'll be serving up big portions of the fastest death metal your ears can handle, across Europe and the U.K., so come get an extra large helping of homemade, extra creamy tech death! Make sure to leave room for dessert, because we'll be playing songs from our upcoming album 'Bleed the Future!' Bon appetit!"

Pre-order your copy of Archspire's new album, their first since 2017's Relentless Mutation, at the Season of Mist webstore and hear more Archspire in Loudwire's 'Ultimate Tech-Death' playlist on Spotify.

Archspire,"Golden Mouth of Ruin" Lyrics

Rearranging time

in the glaring Golden Mouth of Ruin

We reenact the life

Boanet precreates in their glowing gape

Their dislocating bite

to become the law of all our endeavors

Gutting our belief to reel us

Everyone of our memories gone Bow unto the Boanet embracing our defeat

To the new path they implant we are tide A.U.M. digging into me

said to record our every vision

taken out of the gold mouth of our after

For they have spoken with the neo born

we now know as the Boanet

Building it a liar

out of brick mud and all our hair

Digging wells to house our seed Disintegrate the carotid barrel

in our ever grinding wheel of meat

we were forced to ingest

in the tooth round gears of our past

Now blood led we devour

all that ripen from their will to create We now begin the crawl

The ritual it embedded in our brain

to make it open

We kneel around the well

In the room we allocated at our home

to be an alter

We grind the skin against the brick

until we see the white of bone

behind the red

We etch in the brick with its skeletal chalk

the name of the child that we’re grinding

to harvest Clipped Pulled Cut

With tooth and nail now ground to dust

we open it

We fed it now we wait until the gold Leaning over blood and brick

we coat around the teeth of it

The powder that we grinded up

will make the Boanet reopen Biting its own fleeing tongue

to fill it’s mouth with a pool of living gold

The pond of glowing alloy

that you look into will now begin

to cast your new life Disintegrate the carotid barrel

in our ever grinding wheel of meat

we were forced to ingest

in the tooth round gears of our past

now blood led we devour all that ripen from their will to create

Now blood led we devour

all they will to create A.U.M. digging into me

said to record our every vision

taken out of the gold mouth of our after

For they have spoken with the neo born we now know as the Boanet

Giving them the power

to conduct the afterlife

beyond the new world they’re creating We were forced to ingest

in the tooth round gears of our past

now blood led we devour

all that ripen from their will to create In the Golden Mouth of Ruin

Rid the young of all their teeth Rearranging time

In the glaring Golden Mouth of Ruin

We reenact a life

Boanet pre-creates in their glowing gape

Their dislocating bite

To Become the law of all our endeavors

gutting our believe to reel us

everyone of our memories gone Bow unto the Boanet embracing our defeat

To the new path they implant we are tied The Golden Mouth Of Ruin Reenact what they reflect

inside the Golden Mouth of Ruin

Grip of time defied

in the glaring Golden Mouth of Ruin

Archspire, "Golden Mouth of Ruin" Music Video

Archspire, Bleed the Future Album Art + Track Listing

Season of Mist

01. "Drone Corpse Aviator"

02. "Golden Mouth of Ruin"

03. "Abandon the Linear"

04. "Bleed the Future"

05. "Drain of Incarnation"

06. "Acrid Canon"

07. "Reverie on the Onyx"

08. "A.U.M."