Dying Fetus Announce Fall 2021 Headline Tour Dates
Who's ready to crush it this fall? Death metal dealers Dying Fetus are ready to bring the heavy with a brand new fall headlining tour that will kick off in late October carrying over through a majority of November.
The band will be bringing a hard-hitting lineup along with them on the run as Terror will provide direct support with Band of Sacrifice and Vitriol also on board the run.
The tour officially kicks off Oct. 26 in Louisville, Kentucky, wrapping just shy of a month later on Nov. 20 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Aug. 13) at 10AM ET and you can get more ticketing info here.
The headline run won't be your only chance to see the band this year as they have a number of select performances scheduled prior to the start of the headline dates. The group will play Psycho Las Vegas this month and have a trio of September shows. See all the stops listed below.
Dying Fetus 2021 Tour Dates
Aug. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Psycho Las Vegas
Sept. 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre (w/ Code Orange)
Sept. 25 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus
Sept. 26 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar
Oct. 26 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Oct. 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In
Oct. 28 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
Oct. 29 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
Oct. 30 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Arizona Pete’s
Nov. 01 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall
Nov. 02 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Nov. 04 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Music Hall
Nov. 05 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater
Nov. 06 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s
Nov. 07 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Nov. 09 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation
Nov. 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ Skully’s Music Diner
Nov. 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit Hall
Nov. 12 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Nov. 13 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology
Nov. 14 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire
Nov. 16 - Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel Music Venue
Nov. 17 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Ballroom
Nov. 18 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster
Nov. 19 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Stereo Garden
Nov. 20 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents