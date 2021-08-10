Dying Fetus Announce Fall 2021 Headline Tour Dates

Who's ready to crush it this fall? Death metal dealers Dying Fetus are ready to bring the heavy with a brand new fall headlining tour that will kick off in late October carrying over through a majority of November.

The band will be bringing a hard-hitting lineup along with them on the run as Terror will provide direct support with Band of Sacrifice and Vitriol also on board the run.

The tour officially kicks off Oct. 26 in Louisville, Kentucky, wrapping just shy of a month later on Nov. 20 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Aug. 13) at 10AM ET and you can get more ticketing info here.

The headline run won't be your only chance to see the band this year as they have a number of select performances scheduled prior to the start of the headline dates. The group will play Psycho Las Vegas this month and have a trio of September shows. See all the stops listed below.

Dying Fetus 2021 Tour Dates

Aug. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Psycho Las Vegas

Sept. 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre (w/ Code Orange)

Sept. 25 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus

Sept. 26 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

Oct. 26 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Oct. 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In

Oct. 28 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

Oct. 29 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Oct. 30 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Arizona Pete’s

Nov. 01 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall

Nov. 02 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Nov. 04 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Music Hall

Nov. 05 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater

Nov. 06 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s

Nov. 07 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Nov. 09 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation

Nov. 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ Skully’s Music Diner

Nov. 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit Hall

Nov. 12 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Nov. 13 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology

Nov. 14 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire

Nov. 16 - Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel Music Venue

Nov. 17 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Ballroom

Nov. 18 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster

Nov. 19 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Stereo Garden

Nov. 20 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents

