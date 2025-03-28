A New Jersey police chief has been accused of, basically, going full GG Allin at work, allegedly defecating on the station floors, attacking a coworker's penis with a hypodermic needle and many, many other sordid acts.

Five officers of the North Bergen Police Department have filed legal complaints against police chief Robert Farley, as first reported by NJ.com. They're preparing to sue Farley for discrimination, harassment, using racial slurs, retaliation, sexual misconduct and violation of civil rights.

"Farley has fostered a workplace environment characterized by inappropriate behavior and so-called 'practical jokes' that are demeaning, demoralizing and targeted," wrote Lt. Alex Guzman, one of the accusing officers. "These actions not only fail to meet the standards of professional conduct but also appear intended to humiliate me and other victims."

More of Farley's Alleged Misdeeds

According to his colleagues, Farley — who's been with the department for 26 years — has embarked on a truly Herculean bender of despicable behavior since being appointed chief in February 2024. He's been further accused of spiking officers' coffee with Viagra and Adderall, ripping a television off a wall and smashing it, smearing door handles with ink, poking holes in coffee cups and shaving his body hair all over work desks.

Culinary pranks seem to hold particular sway over Farley. He's been accused of sneaking dangerously hot peppers into his coworkers' meals — and in one case, he apparently microwaved one such meal, creating fumes so noxious that the fire department had to vent the building.

Direct Quotes From the Complaints

Unfortunately, it doesn't stop there. Take a look at some direct quotes from the legal complaints.

"Chief Farley has, on several occasions, pulled his pants down and defecated on the floor in front of his entire office staff," one section reads. On a separate occasion, he allegedly pooped in a trash can and refused to clean it up for several days.

Of course, this draws some obvious parallels to infamous punk rocker and known coprophiliac, GG Allin. The frontman, who died in 1993 at age 36, habitually defecated onstage and would often roll around in his own filth, even flinging it into the audience.

And what about that hypodermic needle debacle? Michael F. Derin, who worked for Farley's office in 2023, wrote: "Chief Farley chases me around his office. ... After cornering me in the filing area with no further room for retreat, he sticks a hypodermic needle through my jeans into the tip of my penis."

According to these allegations, Farley is definitely not ashamed of his body. His coworkers also accused him of disrobing in front of the whole office and saying (via TMZ), "Hey, look, it's bigger than you thought, right?"

The harassment allegedly extended beyond the workplace in at least one instance, with one officer accusing Farley of delivering "inappropriate items such as gay pride flags, dildos and masturbation cream" to his home, which his children witnessed.

A township spokesperson called the allegations against Farley "false and outrageous" in a Wednesday email, adding: "The Township of North Bergen has full confidence in Chief Robert Farley's leadership."