New Product Allows You to Go Potty Without Leaving the Pit at Shows

A new product by Liquid Death and Depend allows concertgoers to go potty without having to leave the pit at shows.

That's right, Depends aren't only for people with incontinence issues anymore.

Everyone knows there's a lot at stake if you want a good view of the stage in the pit. You have to get to the venue earlier than everyone else, claim your position and deal with people bumping into and spilling drinks on you all night... among other things.

It's a bit of a battle, but one of the absolute worst consequences of being in the pit is having to use the bathroom. If you don't want to risk losing your spot, then you pretty much can't leave it — not even to relieve yourself.

Liquid Death and Depend teamed up to present the all-new Pit Diaper, which is a badass, biker-inspired pleather undergarment accented with spikes, a chain and Depend Guards, which are essentially menstrual pads for absorbing urine.

There is also odor-neutralizing technology so no one will know you're literally pissing your pants while standing next to them.

Pit Diaper liquiddeath.com loading...

It may sound like a joke, but the Pit Diaper is actually available for purchase for $75. It comes with 52 Depend Guards, so if you actually use the thing 52 times, you can simply buy more. Buy your Pit Diaper here, and for the love of all things metal, please don't tell anyone if you actually purchase it. They'll never go to a concert with you again.

Watch a commercial for the diaper below.

