Did you recognize the song in the Liquid Death Super Bowl commercial that aired during Sunday's (Feb. 13) big game? You probably did if you’re a metalhead.

In the spot, a group of kids get wild as they down Liquid Death Mountain Water in the punk and metal-minded canned water brand's first Super Bowl ad.

The song heard is a simplified cover of Judas Priest's metal anthem "Breaking the Law," driving home the idea that the youths are partying with water instead of other beverages. The version is evidently performed by punk band NOFX's "Fat" Mike Burkett and Aaron "El Hefe" Abeyta, according to Instagram posts from Burkett.

Watch the commercial near the bottom of this post.

"Time to crack open an ice-cold tallboy and hydrate with your underage buds!" Liquid Death relayed on YouTube. "Check out our first overpriced national TV commercial from the Big Game!"

At the end of the ad titled "Liquid Death Big Game Commercial With Kids Hydrating at a Party," a pregnant mom enters the room where the kids are with her own can of Liquid Death, an approving look on her face. The title card reads, "Don't be scared. It's just water."

Twitter users seemed perplexed but entertained by the commercial, as Mashed noted. One commenter remarked, "What in the actual fuck is this super bowl commercial? Oh, wait! It's just mountain water and sparkling water in a tall can. When I saw this moments ago, I thought it was PSA to get kids not to drink."

Another said, "I'm pretty sure Liquid Death wins for best [Super Bowl] commercial." Yet another added, "What Liquid Death just did there … is how to make people remember a brand they've never heard of before."

Liquid Death has started its own metal band before. In 2020, the brand's album Greatest Hates turned hateful social media comments about the product into metal songs performed by real death metal musicians, including Gus Rios (Gruesome), James Malone (Arsis), Seth Ringer (Eternal) and Torin Ridgeway.

And kids have sung along to "Breaking the Law" in the past. The original recording comes from Judas Priest's 1980 album, British Steel. It was that album's second single, issued in May of that year.

Find out where to buy Liquid Death Mountain Water at liquiddeath.com.

Liquid Death, Super Bowl LVI Commercial - Feb. 13, 2022

Judas Priest, "Breaking the Law" (Original)