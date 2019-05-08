Liquid Death’s ‘Punk Rock’ Water in a Can Raises $2.25 Million

Thirsty but need your water to be as extreme and rebellious as you are? Mercifully, Liquid Death, the new punk rock water in a can startup business has just raised $1.6 million in seed money (bringing their overall total to $2.25 million) and you'll soon start to "murder your thirst," as the slogan states.

CEO Mike Cessario, a former creative director at Netflix, is backed by central figures at Twitter, Dollar Shave Club and Away luggage. Tired of playing by standard rules, he created a water brand that spoke to a direct market — punk rock and metal fans.

"When we first started, we wondered why is it that products and [consumer packaged goods] products have to play by these 1950's bland and boring rules, while other entertainment things can play by much more fun rules," Cessario told Business Insider.

"At first we knew the easiest crowd for us is anyone into heavy metal, punk rock, and that kind of world because they immediately get the joke and get the humor and have never seen anything like it," the CEO continued. "What makes this appealing for such a large group is that it feels like a niche thing."

liquiddeath.com

While part of the inspiration came from Cessario's straight-edge friends not having a brand that spoke to them. "If you think about it, it makes sense, everything metal and punk is extreme," Cessario explained. "Being vegan is extreme, protesting the deforestation is extreme. There are more vegans at a heavy metal show than a Taylor Swift show. We are by far the most sustainable option for packaged water, which is a big driver for why people want to buy from us."

He admitted the product is targeted but not restrictive, leaving Liquid Death open to the entirety of the portable water market.

The water, which is only available for purchase online, is sourced from Austrian mountains and comes in 12-pack tallboy cans. Liquid Death will also donate five cents from every can sold to help remove plastic from the ocean.

Don't forget to watch this brutal little cartoon ad about Liquid Death below.