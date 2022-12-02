If you were a fan of the 2018 film Lords of Chaos, which told the story of Mayhem and the Norwegian black metal scene in the 1990s, then you may be interested in an upcoming biopic about GG Allin, which will be directed by Lords of Chaos' Jonas Akerlund.

The movie is titled GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die, and will be produced by Don Murphy and Susan Monford, who've obtained the rights to Allin's life and music for the feature. Richard Schenkman wrote the script, which depicts the life of the notorious punk-rocker and all of his wild antics — both on the stage and off — up until his premature death at the age of 36 in 1993.

The producers explained that the film will tell the story of "what happens to a borderline personality when the reach for fame exceeds the limits of talent... when substance abuse goes unchecked and mental illness undiagnosed and untreated... and when a fictional character takes over a real person’s life, driving GG beyond limits anyone could possibly endure" [via Hollywood Reporter].

“This is exactly the type of real and raw story I am looking for and this film explores the ugly belly of the beast and how Kevin Allin came to be GG,” Akerlund added.

“Punk was already a genre about pushing limits, expanding on musical genres and the definition of artistic expression. At a time when punk was thought to be dead, sold out or too raw to survive, GG came into the scene bleeding, pissing, and sinking like no punk before. Live. Fast. Die. is about a sick person who should have asked for help. GG’s strong persona was a gift, but this borderline personality disorder was not treated, and killed him.”

Writer Schenkman spent about a year compiling research for the script. He interviewed several people who were close to Allin during his life, including some of his family members, former bandmates and more, and he analyzed the musician's arrest and trial manuscripts in order to portray his life as accurately as possible.

No timeline for release has been revealed just yet, so stay tuned as more information is provided in the coming months.