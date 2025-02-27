A new punk rock auction has compiled hundreds of pieces of memorabilia and, er, personal items, including strands of Kurt Cobain's hair and "blood-signed" underwear from punk provocateur GG Allin.

These collectibles are part of Potter & Potter Auctions' Punks, Monsters, Smut & Madmen: A Countercultural Cross-Section. The lot is currently accepting absentee bids, and live bids will begin on March 6.

The auction contains more than 500 pieces of rock 'n' roll ephemera, with highlights including a billiard table owned by Steve Albini, a Black Flag handbill from 1979, an unused Sex Pistols ticket stub from 1978 and several pieces of the original CBGB club.

Details on Cobain's Hair and Allin's Underwear

According to the listing, the strands of Cobain's hair were collected by his barber, Tessa Osbourne, during a haircut on Nirvana's Bleach tour on Oct. 29, 1989. Osbourne gifted the hair to Cobain's friend, Nicole DePolo, following the bandleader's death. The current bid is $350 at the time of this writing.

The auction also describes Allin's underwear as "blood-signed and inscribed." Allin's name is signed in blood over the fly of the underwear, while the back contains the song title "Suck My Ass it Smells." The listing states the underwear is "stable; one hole near rear inscription; seemingly used; staining." (Seemingly used and staining? You don't say.) The current bid is $475.

Kurt Cobain Auction Items Have Fetched a Pretty Penny in the Past

As far as Cobain auction items go, these latest strands of hair are a bargain.

Several of the late frontman's personal items have fetched five or six figures at auction, including a signed drawing of a beer can ($17,500 in 2017), a stage-worn t-shirt ($25,000 in 2014) and a smashed Fender Stratocaster ($153,600 in 2020).

His MTV Unplugged acoustic guitar sold for a staggering $6.01 million in 2020.

