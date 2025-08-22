Fans couldn't be more wrong about Ozzy Osbourne's Chipotle burrito order.

Seriously, please stop believing everything you read on the internet.

Well, except for what I am about to tell you: What people are claiming is Ozzy's burrito order is actually mine.

What's The Deal With Ozzy Osbourne And Burritos?

Wrapped up in the coverage of Ozzy's death in July were various memories of the 76-year-old rock legend's time on reality TV during the run of The Osbournes on MTV in the early 2000s. The show was among the first to show a true celebrity family living their everyday lives.

Ozzy's personality and lovable quirks were part of what drew people to the show, regardless if they had never even heard a note of his music. One of the more memorable scenes came in the second season when part of an episode was dedicated to Ozzy's enthusiasm for Chipotle's burritos.

It was a scene the Loudwire team discussed when trying to come up with light-hearted ways to honor the Prince of Darkness in everyday life following his death. Just go get a burrito and remember the good times.

What People Believe Is Ozzy's Burrito Order

Like most Ozzy fans, I too was looking for a way to smile in the middle of what seemed like a never-ending string of articles about his death. It was time to treat myself to a burrito from Chipotle.

I'm a creature of habit who mostly tends to order the same thing every time. I placed an online order for my usual burrito that included:

White rice

Pinto beans

Barbacoa

Medium salsa

Sour Cream

Cheese

In addition to leaving a name for the order, Chipotle's online system asks that you give each meal its own name so you don't have to open every burrito when you get back home to make sure you got the right one. I added my wife's name to her meal and figured I would hopefully make someone's day by giving my burrito an alias:

OZZY

I snapped a photo of it because I thought it would be a fun conversation with my coworkers, many of whom I was just getting to know at the time.

Admittedly, I was not prepared for what happened next.

Why the Internet Is Wrong About Ozzy's Burrito Order

We eventually shared my burrito pic next to a photo of Ozzy on the Loudwire Facebook and Instagram with the message: "Our actual lunch order."

I thought it was fairly clear that this isn't actually Ozzy's burrito order. You can even see my last name in the bottom left corner of the label.

Apparently, it wasn't that clear. In the following days, members of the Loudwire team started to see post after post on social media from people saying they just ordered "Ozzy's favorite Chipotle burrito."

This guy did an entire taste test sitting in his car. He at least deserves some credit for attempting to eat Chipotle while behind the wheel.

Sorry, but that isn't Ozzy's burrito. Instead, it is the order of some dude who lives in the middle of Illinois who just wanted to bring a bit of levity to his coworkers' stressful week.

My burrito order continued to find new people who didn't bother to read the initial social media post. A Facebook group with more than 400,000 members called Back to the Beginning – Black Sabbath's Final Concert was flooded by posts from people sharing photos and videos of them ordering my burrito, thinking that it was Ozzy's.

One guy from New Zealand, where there isn't even a single Chipotle restaurant, even made a cool logo for the burrito. Great effort, but still wrong.

Someone asked this TikToker why everyone assumes Ozzy ordered barbacoa. She just replied with the shrug emoji.

This guy said the burrito is "pretty much Ozzy." I actually feel kind of bad since he is at Chipotle doing the video on his day off from work.

I do have to give a shoutout to the following video where the person admits the order is merely "fan speculation." At least someone had done a little bit of research before placing a Chipotle order.

He still proclaims, "The Prince of Darkness knew how to make a damn good burrito" after taking one bite.

My burrito has even found a life outside of social media. Complex.com even gave the order a shoutout.

The Right Way To Honor Ozzy's Love Of Chipotle

I'll admit, it's a somewhat bizarre feeling watching countless videos of people eating my exact order from Chipotle and saying how much they love it. If anything, it did put a smile on my face (and theirs), which was kind of the point when I first placed my order under the "Ozzy" name.

If you would like a more legitimate way to honor Ozzy and his proclivity for ordering burritos, add your name to this petition to encourage Chipotle to create a special in the metal god's honor.

If it works, maybe we can finally figure out Ozzy's real burrito order.