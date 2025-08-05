Silly Goose singer Jackson Foster managed to get arrested during a post-Lollapalooza pop-up performance Saturday night (Aug. 2) in Chicago.

The band, who have become known for staging impromptu sets at restaurants and businesses, decided to play an improvised set at a Chicago-area BP gas station. But the police were called during the performance and Foster was taken away in cuffs and arrested.

Silly Goose documented what happened in a pair of video clips that show parts of the performance as well as Foster's arrest. One Instagram post notes, "They let me go to jail," while another post revealed that a night after the arrest they returned to the location and set up across the street with a sign and some speakers to play their new songs to get the word out about their upcoming album, Keys to the City.

What Did Silly Goose's Jackson Foster Say About the Arrest?

Within the comments section of one of the two Instagram posts from the band, Foster addressed what had happened that led to his arrest. "To anyone who is curious: I got charged with criminal trespassing (which is bs because the employees at the gas station gave us permission to play there) and I’ll be back in Chicago September 2nd to appear in court. I’ll post a full video explaining once I get home," he shared.

Seeing this as a promotional opportunity, Silly Goose also directed fans to go check out their new song "Now Dance" and the "Keys to the City" album title track.

What Did Silly Goose Play At Their Other Chicago Show at Lollapalooza?

The arrest somewhat overshadowed the actual planned performance that brought Silly Goose to town. The group played an eight-song set Thursday night (July 31) at Chicago's Grant Park as part of Lollapalooza.

READ MORE: How to Get Noticed as a New Band - Silly Goose Chats With Loudwire

The aforementioned new songs "Now Dance" and "Keys to the City" were part of the performance as were the set opening "Live It Up" and set closing "Bad Behavior." The full setlist can be viewed below.

Silly Goose at Chicago's Lollapalooza (July 31, 2025) (per Setlist.fm)

1. "Live It Up"

2. "Now Dance"

3. "Keys to the City"

4. "Tsunami"

5. (unknown song)

6. "King of the Hill"

7. "Rap Rock Jesus"

8. "Bad Behavior"

Silly Goose's Keys to the City album is out Oct. 10 and currently available to pre-order.

Meanwhile, the band is currently catching a breather before they start up their next tour leg Sept. 14 in Montreal. Dates both in the U.S. and Canada are booked through Oct. 12 in Toronto. Plus, there's a series of U.K. shows on the books for November. Get all Silly Goose tour dates and ticketing info through their website.