How to Get Noticed as a New Band

How do you even get noticed as a new band today? It's never been more difficult and viral rap rock sensation Silly Goose managed to find a way to break the mold, so we asked them all about it.

Being a music fan in the modern era has its own challenges, especially for younger generations. There's a few decades of greatness to catch up on while trying to keep up with the onslaught of new music — 100-plus new rock and metal songs and dozens of new tour announcements each and every week... fans and bands have it tough.

As a band, many want to believe there is one universal blueprint to follow to ensure a decades-long career as a successful musician. While these models can be a useful guideline and provide a strong foundation for early decision-making, the intangibles are often elusive yet more vital than ever.

What's the secret?

If you're still looking for a one-size-fits-all solution, you're out of luck. There is no secret, but Silly Goose have proven how a unique mindset, relentless determination and daring to be bold can help you break through.

Getting Noticed

You've probably seen clips of this Atlanta, Georgia group in your social media feeds, playing pop-up shows in parking lots at tours by major artists or even a local Subway restaurant. But Silly Goose's game isn't a gimmick, it isn't a schtick and it's certainly not a joke. Their DIY ethic is at the heart of what they do and something they'll always retain.

"We were just playing local shows ... to like family and friends or five people in the room type of thing. We kind of got sick of that. We were like 'Fuck that, let's go to where the people are," singer Jackson Foster explained. They set up a mobile rig and started growing a fanbase as word of mouth spread about this guerilla-styled new band.

"We saw it starting to work. The first tour we ever did that way, we followed Highly Suspect for like a month on tour... When we first started that tour, we had no money. I put all the gas on my credit card and we sold T-shirts in the street and hoped that we'd make the money back."

"Whether you like it or not, the internet is a tool that exists. If you're starting a band in 2025, you must use it to your advantage. That's a given," says guitarist Ian Binion.

"The advice is finding a way to keep your internet content genuine and not something that's processed and catering toward clicks. Because you don't feel like shit," he continues, "You go out in the street and you make these videos and you have real fun, you cultivate a real party, and then you just film it. It's genuine and you can sleep at night and it doesn't feel like a scam. There's a billion different ways to find what that means."

Once You Build a Fanbase

There has to be a plan beyond just generating attention.

Forester insists you need to have the music to back it up if there's going to be a longevity and continued upward arc to your career. "The guerrilla type of stuff is awesome and we love it and it's outside the box, but that's just the first step to get the world to listen," the singer says.

It's the music that gets the fans to stay once they've found you through, perhaps, some more viral means.

"The DIY mentality of Silly Goose is always going to be here," Forester adds. "Ultimately, we're in this to have fun and just have a good time and work hard and get somewhere."

That means focusing on new music and making it "the best we can be."

Just don't be a jerk and steal Silly Goose's idea — get your own!

Silly Goose, "Bad Behavior" Music Video

New Silly Goose Music Coming

Elsewhere in the interview, Silly Goose talk about how they set up the pop-up shows so fast and, more importantly, make their getaway before getting in any trouble. Not that they've got a perfect record in that department — they've had some legal issues as a result.

The band's new album, Keys to the City, was produced by the esteemed Josh Wilbur (Korn, Lamb of God, Trivium, Avenged Sevenfold, etc.), whom Jackson called a "dream producer."

Watch the full interview with Silly Goose directly below.

