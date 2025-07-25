Chipotle Needs an ‘Ozzy’ Burrito – Sign the Petition

Chipotle needs to make an "Ozzy" burrito on behalf of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne — keep reading to sign the petition.

The Prince of Darkness died Tuesday (July 22) at the age of 76 after battling various health issues for several years. However, we want to remember him as the hilarious, iconic rockstar that he was.

We've spent the last few days honoring his life and legacy in as many different ways of we could think of. While scrolling through social media, we noticed many Ozzy fans have been posting photos of Chipotle burritos in his honor, and a light bulb went off in our heads.

Loudwire started a petition on to convince Chipotle to create an "Ozzy" burrito on Change.org. Sign it now, and hopefully we can convince the brand to acknowledge Ozzy's burrito legacy.

What Did Ozzy Say About Chipotle?

You may recall a 2003 episode of the reality show The Osbournes where Ozzy professed his love for Chipotle burritos. He admitted to eating two of them a day and declared himself "Burrito Man."

"This is my favorite, favorite, favorite burrito joint, this is," he said in the episode as he watched his burrito being made.

A representative on behalf of Chipotle also confirmed to People that Ozzy was the first-ever recipient of their Celebrity Card, which gives high-profile Chipotle fanatics one free meal per day for a year. Ozzy's admiration for the Chipotle burrito was so iconic that they created a program to reward their celebrity customers, and it's been active for over 20 years now.

What Was Ozzy's Burrito Order?

Unfortunately, we were unable to find what Ozzy ordered in his typical burrito, but if anyone in his camp knows and is willing to share, please get in touch!

Perhaps someone at Chipotle has his order in the archives and can build the "Ozzy" burrito based on that.