The rock and metal merchandising site Rockabilia launched a raunchy new Ghost-themed item for Mother's Day and it sold out in record time, even after expanding the count from 300 to 666.

Dubbed by the site as "the MOTHER of all Ghost merch," Rockabilia invited fans to "rock out with your ghocks out" as they dropped a Mother's Day, ahem, package featuring Ghost-styled dildos, or Ghildos as they promoted it.

Though some may question whether a Ghost-themed sex toy is appropriate for mom, the remainder of the package was quite sweet and sentimental. Included were a pink-hued T-shirt featuring what appeared to be a mama Ghost and her Ghost child along with a card that reads, ""She is the light, the warmth, the power. Without her, I am lost. Hail mom."

What People Were Saying About the Rockabilia Ghost Ghildos

As you might expect, not only did the Ghost Ghildo package for Mother's Day generate quite the interest, but also it yielded a fair share of social media commentary.

One person noted right off the bat, "I want five please, one for every Papa."

"I was never more locked in than I was today placing this order," added another person.

One person noted that the item sold out within four minutes of going on sale.

This Isn't the First Ghost Sex Toy

Though Rockabilia's release seems to be a smashing success, this isn't the first time that Ghost have gotten in the sex toy game. Back in 2013, the band teamed up with Backstreet Merch to offer the Ghost "Phallos Mortuus" ritual box set.

Only 250 were made and the set contained an exclusive Papa Emeritus II 'Dildo Puppetmaster' t-shirt (only available in the box set), a bible box with gold embossed artwork and red velvet lining, a divorce paper scroll with a customized Ghost foil emblem, a Ghost B.C. brushed metal logo charm, and finally, a bronze effect metal butt plug with moulded 'Grucifix' logo base and one sculpted black dildo shaped in the form of vocalist Papa Emeritus II.

Then, in 2023, they brought the merch item back around for a tenth anniversary edition. Once again, and in more adult terms, they offered a Ghost-themed butt plug and a dildo, with the latter molded in the likeness of Papa Emeritus II. The bronze adult toy measures 3 inches in length and 2 inches in width, while the silicone Papa adult toy measures 7 inches in length and 2 inches in width, just in case size does matter. The item still remains in Ghost's merch store.

Ghost in 2025

While fans are no doubt vibrating over the continued existence of Ghost sex toys, the band's primary mode of operation is their music. The group's latest album Skeleta, arrived on April 25. According to Billboard, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. That made it not only the band's first chart-topping album, but the first hard rock album to hit No. 1 in over four years. The last to top the chart was AC/DC's Power Up in 2020.

Ghost are currently taking their show on the road, instilling a "no phones" policy during their touring. The band is currently rocking through Europe with dates booked through May 24 in Oslo, Norway.

After Papa V Perpetua guests at Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning show on July 5, he'll join the rest of the Nameless Ghouls in Ghost for a North American tour leg in support of the Skeleta album. Dates begin July 9 in Baltimore. All shows and ticketing information can be found through the band's website.