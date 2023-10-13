There's nothing like a call-back, especially when it's one as notorious as this! Ghost are res-erect-ing, er, bringing back their "Phallos Mortuus" box set for its tenth anniversary, and what made this item so iconic for fans was the inclusion of two sexual aids amidst the heavenly packaging.

Initially released in 2013 during the Infestissumam album cycle, the "Phallos Mortuus" collection included one Bible box case with gold embossed artwork and red velvet lining, keeping with some of the religious themes of the the band's work. There's also a divorce paper scroll with a customized Ghost foil emblem, and a Ghost brushed metal logo pin for the avid collector as well. But where this gets interesting, is that the band has included a bronze effect metal adult toy with a molded Grucifix logo base, and one silicone Papa Emeritus adult toy. In simpler and more adult terms - a butt plug and a dildo, with the latter molded in the likeness of Papa Emeritus II.

The bronze adult toy measures 3 inches in length and 2 inches in width, while the silicone Papa adult toy measures 7 inches in length and 2 inches in width, just in case size does matter.

The item has returned to the band's webstore, retailing for $225, but it appears as though there may be a wait until more are available as the order page leaves a button for fan notification for those interested in purchasing item.