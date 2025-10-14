Music fans are being urged to reach out to local police after a man who was dressed similar to Ronald McDonald was allegedly removed after groping attendees at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento earlier this month.

Aftershock Ronald McDonald Alleged Incident Explained

Two days after the Aftershock Festival wrapped in Discovery Park, an anonymous post went up in a Facebook group dedicated to the event that showed photos of a man dressed as fast food mascot Ronald McDonald being handcuffed and removed from the grounds.

"It was brought to security's attention by multiple people that this male pictured, dressed as [McDonald's fast food restaurant mascot] Ronald McDonald, was observed groping, inappropriately touching and attempting to/inserting his hand/fingers into female body surfers at the main stage (Aftershock Stage)," the post alleged.

READ MORE: Woman Who Filmed Fan Masturbating at Korn Show Opens Up About What She Saw

It is believed the incident happened during Story of the Year's set on Oct 5.

According to the Facebook group post, security alerted the Sacramento Police Department, who reportedly removed the man from the festival and cut off his admission wristband. He was allegedly released without charges.

Videos of Incident Backup Anonymous Claim

Photos and videos shared by music fans who attended Aftershock Festival lend some credence to the anonymous post.

Multiple people shared photos of a man dressed like Ronald McDonald. The images show the man with green hair and a red "Make a Bitch Pay Again" hat, similar to the individual who was removed from the festival grounds.

Another attendee shared a video of the moment the man was detained by police in the crowd before being led away.

"If there is any additional victims, they are encouraged to come forward to the Sacramento Police Depart." the Instagram post says.

Another video clip on TikTok shows the individual being walked away from the front of the crowd and to a fenced-off area with assistance from Sacramento Police Department officers.

Loudwire has reached out to the Sacramento police department and a representative for Aftershock Festival for comment. The incident was not listed on the department's online daily activity log.

The festival has already announced it will return in 2026. Dates for the event have yet to be revealed.

This year, the headliners were Blink-182, Deftones, Korn and Bring Me the Horizon.

Rock + Metal Musicians Who've Served Time in Prison These musicians went to prison for serious crimes. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner