Two California Men Missing After Attending Aftershock Festival

Two California men are missing after attending Aftershock Festival in Sacramento this past weekend, CBS News Reports.

One of the men, 24-year-old Jacob Clark, was reported missing by his mother Shannon Jendrock after she hadn't heard from him since Saturday afternoon (Oct. 7). The festival confirmed that his wristband had been scanned at Discovery Park Sunday night.

Clark had traveled to the event with his friend, 32-year-old Anthony Acosta. The pair, both from Riverside County in Southern California, were last seen on Interstate 5 in Clark's black 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck with the license plate number 06073M3.

“My biggest fear is that, you know, the worst-case scenario is that I’m going to get a call that he’s at a coroner’s office or something,” Jendrock told Sacramento's KCRA Channel 3. “He was so excited, first kind of adult road trip with a friend type of thing, and to think that it’s turned into this is like my worst nightmare.”

The Sacramento Police Department have a missing persons report, though they said Clark's case is not considered "at risk" at this time. They contacted local hospitals in attempt to locate him without success.

“We are in contact with the families and local police regarding any information we have as they investigate these potential missing persons," Danny Wimmer Presents told KCRA 3.

According to KCRA 3, Clark has blonde hair and blue eyes, is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Acosta has brown hair and brown eyes, stands around 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 265 pounds.

READ MORE: Aftershock Festival 2023 - See Amazing Images From the Weekend

Jendrock wrote a post on her Facebook page noting that both Clark and Acosta's phones are dead, and that Acosta's parents have since filed a missing persons report for him as well.

Anyone with any knowledge of Clark or Acosta's whereabouts can contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.