Another exciting Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, has come to an end. And now there are stunning photos to prove it!

That's right — Loudwire is here to bring you a trove of pics from the bands that played Aftershock 2023. Were you at the festival this year?

Aftershock '23 headliners included rock and metal bands such as Avenged Sevenfold, Tool and Korn, spread out over the four-day event. Also present were acts such as Sleep Token, Turnstile and Godsmack. And many, many more. Really — there were tons of bands.

See a gigantic photo gallery below.

The images come from esteemed music photographers such as Priscilla Rodriguez and Steve Thrasher, who were on hand to capture all the bands as they played their sets over the Oct. 5–8 fest.

If you weren't at Sacramento's Discovery Park for the fest over the weekend, this is the next best thing! Dive in and find your favorite bands who played Aftershock 2023. We can't wait to do it again next year!

As for some history — Aftershock, organized by Danny Wimmer Presents, started in 2012 as a one-day rock and metal fest. Over the years, it expanded into a massive annual music event featuring renowned bands and artists. Aftershock gained popularity for its diverse lineup and energetic atmosphere, drawing thousands. It became a significant fixture in the California music scene, known for its iconic performances.