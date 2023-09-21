Pantera Pull Out of 2023 Aftershock Festival

The Pantera celebration will have to wait for fans heading to the Aftershock Festival this year. That's because the band just announced that they've had to pull out of the 2023 music weekend in Sacramento due to "circumstances beyond our control."

The band issued a statement on the matter, not further elaborating on the reason for their exit, but they did assure fans that they would return for Aftershock 2024. Whatever it is that's affecting the band's decision to exit Aftershock, it's not affecting their other Danny Wimmer Presents festival appearance this fall, as the group revealed that they would perform at Louder Than Life this weekend.

Their full statement on the matter can be seen below.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be unable to perform at this year's edition of Aftershock next month. This event is monumental and it pains us to have to miss it. We will however be back for Aftershock 2024! A since thank you to Danny Wimmer Presents as well as all the fans around the globe who've supported the 2023 Pantera celebration. We will see you all at Louder Than Life this weekend and Aftershock next year! - Pantera

How Will Aftershock Fill the Pantera Void?

A quick look at the Aftershock Festival website and you'll notice that Pantera are no longer listed on the festival bill. They were initially set to perform Saturday (Oct. 7), second billed to Korn. The Saturday lineup now find Korn still top billed, with 311 and Turnstile (who are shifting over from Thursday's lineup) also sharing the top line.

As for Thursday (Oct. 5), Avenged Sevenfold are joined on the top billed line by Incubus and The Cult (who were previously billed fourth).

The 2023 Aftershock Festival will take place Oct. 5-8 at Sacramento's Discovery Park in California.