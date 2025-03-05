Aftershock Festival 2025 Lineup – Over 115 Bands Revealed

The Aftershock Festival lineup has arrived for 2025, with a stellar group of bands set to take the stage including headliners Blink-182, Deftones, Korn and Bring Me the Horizon.

The four-day music festival returns to Sacramento's Discovery Park the weekend of Oct. 2-5. Organizers have pulled in over 115 bands to play four stages over four days.

“Aftershock is the biggest rock, punk, and metal festival on the West Coast, and this year, it lined up perfectly for California fans. We’ve got legendary reunions, rare performances, and more California bands on this lineup than any Aftershock before,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Year after year, we’ve broken attendance records, and this one is set to be the biggest yet. Trust me, you don’t want to miss it. I hope to see you there.”

Who Is Playing on What Day for the 2025 Aftershock Festival?

The festival kicks off Thursday (Oct. 2) with Blink-182 headlining. Also sitting atop the Thursday bill will be Good Charlotte and All Time Low. The full Thursday bill includes:

Stage 1

Blink-182

All Time Low

Taking Back Sunday

Alkaline Trio

State Champs

Hoobastank

The Ataris

Stage 2

Good Charlotte

The All American Rejects

Hollywood Undead

Mom Jeans.

Bowling for Soup

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Hot Milk

Stage 3

Acid Bath

Power Trip

Carcass

High on Fire

Cattle Decapitation

Nails

Snot

Dry Kill Logic

Stage 4

Hatebreed

A Tribute to S.O.D.

All Shall Perish

Speed

Spite

Thrown

Left to Suffer

On Friday (Oct. 3), Deftones take the top spot on the bill, with A Perfect Circle and Turnstile also heading up the day. The remainder of the Friday bill can be seen below.

Stage 1

Deftones

Turnstile

Knocked Loose

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Basement

Failure

Glare

Quannic

Stage 2

A Perfect Circle

Lamb of God

Bruce Dickinson

Kerry King

Fear Factory

Lacuna Coil

Winds of Plague

Stage 3

Dream Theater

Testament

Exodus

Alestorm

Yngwie Malmsteen

Death Angel

Gloryhammer

Forbidden

Stage 4

Chiodos

Of Mice & Men

Get Scared

Northlane

Landmvrks

Violent Vira

Thornhill

Day 3 on Saturday (Oct. 4) has Korn atop the bill, with Bad Omens and Gojira also set to lead the way. The full lineup for Saturday includes:

Stage 1

Korn

Gojira

Chevelle

Slaughter to Prevail

Bilmuri

Saliva

Nonpoint

Return to Dust

Stage 2

Bad Omens

Three Days Grace

Trivium

Dayseeker

Kittie

Memphis May Fire

Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Stage 3

Powerwolf

DragonForce

August Burns Red

Imminence

Dying Fetus

Demon Hunter

Seven Hours After Violet

Born of Osiris

Stage 4

Sunami

Trash Talk

Scowl

Dying Wish

Xibalba

Snuffed on Sight

Spy

The final day (Oct. 5) on Sunday has Bring Me the Horizon, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson leading the way. The full Sunday bill features:

Stage 1

Bring Me the Horizon

Marilyn Manson

Motionless in White

Black Veil Brides

Story of the Year

The Plot in You

Sleep Theory

Stage 2

Rob Zombie

Mudvayne

In This Moment

Machine Head

Static-X

Spineshank

Dope

Stage 3

Flyleaf Featuring Lacey Sturm

Pop Evil

Hinder

Crossfade

Sick Puppies

Rev Theory

12 Stones

Five Headed Cobra

Stage 4

Cavalera Chaos AD

GWAR

DevilDriver

Chimaira

3 Inches of Blood

Six Feet Under

Prong

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for the 2025 Aftershock Festival are available now through the Aftershock Festival website. You can also find hotel and lodging info and get merch as well.