Aftershock Festival 2025 Lineup – Over 115 Bands Revealed
The Aftershock Festival lineup has arrived for 2025, with a stellar group of bands set to take the stage including headliners Blink-182, Deftones, Korn and Bring Me the Horizon.
The four-day music festival returns to Sacramento's Discovery Park the weekend of Oct. 2-5. Organizers have pulled in over 115 bands to play four stages over four days.
“Aftershock is the biggest rock, punk, and metal festival on the West Coast, and this year, it lined up perfectly for California fans. We’ve got legendary reunions, rare performances, and more California bands on this lineup than any Aftershock before,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Year after year, we’ve broken attendance records, and this one is set to be the biggest yet. Trust me, you don’t want to miss it. I hope to see you there.”
Who Is Playing on What Day for the 2025 Aftershock Festival?
The festival kicks off Thursday (Oct. 2) with Blink-182 headlining. Also sitting atop the Thursday bill will be Good Charlotte and All Time Low. The full Thursday bill includes:
Stage 1
Blink-182
All Time Low
Taking Back Sunday
Alkaline Trio
State Champs
Hoobastank
The Ataris
Stage 2
Good Charlotte
The All American Rejects
Hollywood Undead
Mom Jeans.
Bowling for Soup
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Hot Milk
Stage 3
Acid Bath
Power Trip
Carcass
High on Fire
Cattle Decapitation
Nails
Snot
Dry Kill Logic
Stage 4
Hatebreed
A Tribute to S.O.D.
All Shall Perish
Speed
Spite
Thrown
Left to Suffer
On Friday (Oct. 3), Deftones take the top spot on the bill, with A Perfect Circle and Turnstile also heading up the day. The remainder of the Friday bill can be seen below.
Stage 1
Deftones
Turnstile
Knocked Loose
The Dillinger Escape Plan
Basement
Failure
Glare
Quannic
Stage 2
A Perfect Circle
Lamb of God
Bruce Dickinson
Kerry King
Fear Factory
Lacuna Coil
Winds of Plague
Stage 3
Dream Theater
Testament
Exodus
Alestorm
Yngwie Malmsteen
Death Angel
Gloryhammer
Forbidden
Stage 4
Chiodos
Of Mice & Men
Get Scared
Northlane
Landmvrks
Violent Vira
Thornhill
Day 3 on Saturday (Oct. 4) has Korn atop the bill, with Bad Omens and Gojira also set to lead the way. The full lineup for Saturday includes:
Stage 1
Korn
Gojira
Chevelle
Slaughter to Prevail
Bilmuri
Saliva
Nonpoint
Return to Dust
Stage 2
Bad Omens
Three Days Grace
Trivium
Dayseeker
Kittie
Memphis May Fire
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Stage 3
Powerwolf
DragonForce
August Burns Red
Imminence
Dying Fetus
Demon Hunter
Seven Hours After Violet
Born of Osiris
Stage 4
Sunami
Trash Talk
Scowl
Dying Wish
Xibalba
Snuffed on Sight
Spy
The final day (Oct. 5) on Sunday has Bring Me the Horizon, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson leading the way. The full Sunday bill features:
Stage 1
Bring Me the Horizon
Marilyn Manson
Motionless in White
Black Veil Brides
Story of the Year
The Plot in You
Sleep Theory
Stage 2
Rob Zombie
Mudvayne
In This Moment
Machine Head
Static-X
Spineshank
Dope
Stage 3
Flyleaf Featuring Lacey Sturm
Pop Evil
Hinder
Crossfade
Sick Puppies
Rev Theory
12 Stones
Five Headed Cobra
Stage 4
Cavalera Chaos AD
GWAR
DevilDriver
Chimaira
3 Inches of Blood
Six Feet Under
Prong
How Do I Get Tickets?
Tickets for the 2025 Aftershock Festival are available now through the Aftershock Festival website. You can also find hotel and lodging info and get merch as well.
