Tommy Lee had an announcement to make at the finale of the summer's long-running Stadium Tour on Friday night. The big news? He's joining x-rated subscription service OnlyFans.

As the show (featuring co-headliners Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard) wound down at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, Lee took his moment to make the decree, still capitalizing on the hullabaloo of the notorious D-pic he posted to Instagram on August 11 that all but paralyzed the internet. It has since been taken down from Instagram and Facebook.

“In case you guys are fucking living under a rock, I’ve been in trouble a little bit lately,” Lee said, according to Ultimate Classic Rock, making reference to the self-declared "Ooooopppsss" moment. "I wanna see what kind of trouble we can get into tonight. We are in fucking Las Vegas, right? And I think that we should dispel that fucking bullshit 'What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.' Fuck that. Let's fucking share it with the world."

After goading the crowd into baring their goods for all to see, Lee made a gripe about being censored on social media. “I showed you my shit. They took it down off the internet," he complained, though then adding he's since found a place where he can be "free."



"What I've done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck. And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don't fucking take it down," Lee added, as he unzipped his pants, turned his back to the crowd and bent over. There, sprawled across his butt cheeks, he had written in black Sharpie, "Only Fans," with one word per cheek.

See Tommy Lee make the announcement about joining OnlyFans

And it appears he's serious. After the concert ended in Vegas, Lee took to Instagram once again, sharing a photo of his scribbled on rear end with the caption, "You heard it here tonight www.onlyfans.com/TommyLee ... cum join me over there for fun that Instagram won’t let us have here!"

A quick look at the website and it appears Lee does have a new account, started September 7, with six posts already, costing a cool $39.95/month to subscribe.

The development comes after a wild few months for Lee while on tour and shortly after the infamous Hulu series "Pam And Tommy" debuted. Starting off breaking his ribs and unable to play full sets in the beginning of the four-month run of the Stadium Tour, to then being chided for using backing tracks to posting the nude pic which everyone, including his wife, reacted to, Lee just can't stay out of the spotlight. Especially not now that he will continue to bare all.