Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee was replaced by Tommy Clufetos after five songs into the set on the opening night of the long-awaited Stadium Tour, which also features Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Classless Act.

"We did it! You did it, we did it, we're fucking here! Okay, anyway, what I've got to tell you is about 14 days ago, I fuckin' broke not one, not two, not three, but four fuckin' ribs right here," Lee told the crowd while walking across the stage, away from his drum kit (transcription via UCR).

The moment was captured on video by multiple fans in attendance at the Atlanta, Georgia stop at Truist Park and can be seen below.

"I wish I had a fuckin' badass story like me and Connor McGregor fuckin' scrapping out in some fuckin' bar or something, but I don't," Lee continued, noticeably tending to his injured area.

"Anyway, I hope you guys have a fucking great time and my boy Tommy Clufetos back here, he's going to help me get through this," the drummer went on, "The doctors told me, 'No playing, bro. No playing.' And I was like, 'Are you fucking high, bro? We've got a fucking tour to do!' So anyway, I ain't sitting out for shit. My boy's gonna help me out here and I'll see you guys later. On with the goddamn show."

Crue tweeted a message from Lee relaying similar information after their set had concluded.

Clufetos has been the drummer in Ozzy Osbourne's band since 2009 and he also performed live with Black Sabbath from 2012 through their final show in 2017. Other notable stints include time with Alice Cooper (2003-2010), Rob Zombie (2005-2010) and Ted Nugent (2002-2005, 2007).

View the complete setlist from the opening night beneath the fan-shot footage and see all of the upcoming Stadium Tour dates here and, for tickets, head to this location.

Tommy Lee Tells Crowd He Broke Ribs, Welcome Tommy Clufetos on Drums

Motley Crue Setlist, Stadium Tour - June 16, 2022 (Atlanta - via setlist.fm)

Wild Side

Shout at the Devil

Too Fast for Love

Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Saints of Los Angeles

Live Wire (Tommy was replaced on drums by Tommy Clufetos because he broke four ribs 14 days ago)

Looks That Kill

The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly) (Live debut)

Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / White Punks on Dope / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K.

Home Sweet Home

Dr. Feelgood

Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

Piece of Your Action (First Time since 2013)

Girls, Girls, Girls

Primal Scream

Kickstart My Heart